Breaking: Bandits release abducted Kaduna schoolchildren, others after 36 days in captivity

Six schoolchildren, their driver and two other passengers abducted by suspected bandits along the Akwando–Kachia Road in Kaduna State have regained their freedom after 36 days in captivity.

The victims were kidnapped on April 26, 2026, when armed men attacked a vehicle conveying schoolchildren from Akwando village to Kachia, the headquarters of Kachia Local Government Area. Nine passengers were abducted in the incident, while a young girl was reportedly killed during the attack.

Confirming their release, the spokesman of the Kuturmi Unity Development Association (KUDA), Manasseh Samuel, said the victims returned home on Sunday morning after trekking for about six hours through the bush, Daily Post reports.

Samuel expressed gratitude to individuals and groups who supported efforts, including prayers, that contributed to securing their release.

A former media aide to the late Kaduna State Governor, Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa, Reuben Buhari, also confirmed the development in a Facebook post, stating that the victims regained their freedom on Sunday and arrived home the following morning after trekking through the bush for several hours.

According to Buhari, “Thirty-six days after they were kidnapped while on their way to school in Kachia from Akwando village, six schoolchildren, the driver of the vehicle, and two other adults regained their freedom yesterday and got home this morning after trekking for six hours in the bush.”

He added that the children endured a traumatic experience and lost nearly an entire academic term during their captivity, but expressed gratitude for their safe return.

Buhari also called for continued prayers for other residents still being held by kidnappers, particularly victims abducted from Awon and Ariko villages. He noted that those from Awon have been in captivity for 42 days, while those from Ariko have spent 57 days in captivity.

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