BGT awards three contract vessels, targets cleaner fleet by 2029

EMMANUEL NWELEDUM, Port Harcourt

Bonny Gas Transport Limited (BGT), owned by a subsidiary of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), has awarded contracts for the construction of three newbuild vessels to Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Limited and China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Limited.

NLNG disclosed the development in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The company said the vessels are part of BGT’s fleet renewal and replacement programme aimed at modernising its shipping capacity and improving operational efficiency.

According to the statement, each vessel will have a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres and will be equipped with advanced X-DF dual-fuel propulsion technology.

“This technology improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions compared to older vessel designs. The vessels are expected to be delivered in 2029,” NLNG said.

“Upon delivery, the ships will be chartered by NLNG and managed by NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML), the company’s integrated maritime services provider.”

The technology, according to the firm, is designed to improve fuel efficiency and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to older steam turbine vessels.

“The vessels are expected to be delivered in 2029. Upon delivery, they will be chartered by NLNG and managed by NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML), the company’s integrated maritime services arm.”

NLNG described the contract award as an important milestone in BGT’s strategy to build a cleaner, more efficient and future-ready fleet operations.

“The new ships are designed to comply with current global and European Union emissions regulations, including the EU Emissions Trading System for shipping,” NLNG said.

The company noted that the investment will also help NLNG maintain its OGMP 2.0 Level 5 rating, the highest certification under the United Nations Environment Programme’s Oil and Gas Methane Partnership for methane emissions management.

“The new vessels will further strengthen NLNG’s ability to deliver cleaner energy to the world and support the company’s commitment to sustainability and operational excellence,” the statement said.

BGT operates a fleet that transports LNG from NLNG’s Bonny Island plant to international markets. The fleet renewal programme aligns with NLNG’s broader sustainability strategy to reduce the carbon intensity of its supply chain and meet evolving global decarbonisation standards.

The X-DF propulsion system, reports say, allows LNG carriers to use boil-off gas as fuel, cutting fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional steam turbine engines. Hudong-Zhonghua is among China’s leading shipyards for large LNG carrier construction.

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