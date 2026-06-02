Bagudu canvasses land access to facilitate youth participation in agricultural enterprises

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has emphasized the need to grant youth access to land to facilitate their participation in agriculture.

The minister spoke at the National Launch of the Youth Agribusiness Land Trust Fund (YALTF) in Abuja on Monday, commending the initiative as a major enabler of youth involvement in agriculture and its value chain.

Bagudu said the trust fund, initiated by the Ministry of Youth Development, was a timely and strategic measure to address one of the most significant barriers to youth participation in agriculture—access to land.

He noted that although Nigeria has vast agricultural potential, challenges related to land access, ownership structures, and inadequate coordination continue to constrain productivity and discourage long-term investment.

The minister stressed that agriculture must no longer be seen merely as subsistence farming but as a modern business sector capable of creating jobs, driving innovation and strengthening the national economy.

Drawing lessons from global examples such as the Netherlands, he explained that agricultural success is determined not only by land size but also by organisation, technology, skills and productivity.

He further emphasized the importance of collaboration among federal, state and local governments, noting that land administration and agricultural development require a whole-of-government and whole-of-federation approach grounded in shared responsibility and partnership.

Highlighting ongoing national planning efforts, the minister cited the Renewed Hope Ward-Based Development Programme as a key framework for identifying land availability and economic opportunities across Nigeria’s wards and communities.

He acknowledged that government resources alone cannot fund the level of transformation required, and therefore called for greater private-sector participation and investment in agribusiness.

Encouraging young Nigerians to embrace opportunities in farming, livestock, fisheries, food processing, agritech, and agricultural value chains, he expressed confidence that initiatives such as YALTF would empower young people to become major contributors to food security, economic growth and national development.

Addressing participants, including stakeholders, development partners, youth leaders and the media, Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to moving beyond policy discussions to practical youth empowerment initiatives.

He stated that the challenge facing Nigerian youth is not a lack of talent or innovation but limited access to opportunities and support.

According to the minister, the Youth Agribusiness Land Trust Fund was conceived as a direct response to these barriers and aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which recognises young people as central to Nigeria’s economic future.

The minister described agriculture as one of the largest untapped opportunities for job creation, poverty reduction and economic expansion in Nigeria, emphasising that modern agriculture now extends beyond cultivation to include technology, processing, packaging, marketing, exports and value-chain enterprises.

He disclosed that the initiative was inspired by visits to youth development centres across the country, where he observed large tracts of underutilised land with the potential to become productive agribusiness hubs.

This discovery, he said, prompted the Ministry to develop a programme that goes beyond land allocation, providing young people with training, mentorship, technology, business support, and market access.

Describing YALTF as a national programme designed for long-term impact, the minister emphasised that its success depends on collaboration among government institutions, financial organisations, development partners, and the private sector.

He maintained that land alone is insufficient without financing, technical support, and market linkages, and therefore urged stakeholders to actively support the initiative.

Commending partner institutions and relevant ministries for their contributions, he described the launch not merely as a ceremonial event but as a declaration of confidence in Nigerian youth and a collective commitment to building sustainable pathways for economic empowerment and agribusiness development across the country.

For a better society

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