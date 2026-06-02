APM Lagos raises alarm over rising security challenges

… Urges vigilance

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

The Lagos State chapter of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) has expressed concern over the growing security challenges confronting residents across the state, citing reports of kidnappings, armed robberies, cult-related violence, and other criminal activities.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Ayodele Kazeem, the party noted that the increasing incidents of crime have heightened fears among residents and raised concerns about the effectiveness of existing security measures.

According to the party, Lagos, as Nigeria’s economic hub and a destination for millions seeking opportunities, must prioritize the safety of lives and property to maintain peace, stability, and economic growth.

The APM also referenced recent reports and videos circulating on social media, which have fueled public anxiety over the alleged infiltration of communities by criminal elements.

While acknowledging that security agencies must investigate and verify such reports, the party stressed that security concerns should never be treated with indifference.

The party observed that many criminal activities succeed because suspicious movements and behaviours often go unreported until after incidents have occurred.

It therefore called on Lagos residents to remain vigilant and security-conscious at all times.

“Residents should promptly report suspicious persons, activities, or movements within their communities to the appropriate security agencies,” the statement said.

“Community members must also work closely with law enforcement authorities by providing timely and useful information that can help prevent crime and protect lives and property.”

The APM emphasized that security is a collective responsibility requiring the active participation of citizens, communities, and security agencies.

It noted that increased cooperation and information sharing would make it more difficult for criminal elements to operate.

The party further urged residents to support legitimate security efforts and avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing panic among the public.

It expressed confidence that through vigilance, cooperation, and responsible citizenship, Lagos communities can be made safer and more secure.

The APM reaffirmed its commitment to promoting policies and programmes aimed at guaranteeing the safety, prosperity, and well-being of all Lagos residents.

For a better society

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