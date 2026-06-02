ADC Lagos urges swift action to rescue kidnapped children

…. Demands stronger security measures in schools

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Lagos State Chapter, has called for urgent action to secure the release of children recently kidnapped in the country, describing the incidents as “an attack on our collective humanity.”

In a statement signed by Lagos Chairman, Hon. George Ashiru, the party expressed deep sympathy for affected families and said the abductions represent a direct assault on the safety of every Nigerian child.

“As parents, community leaders, and citizens, we share the pain, anxiety, and emotional trauma currently being experienced by the families of these children.

No parent should have to endure the agony of not knowing the whereabouts or safety of their child,” Ashiru said.

The ADC urged security agencies to intensify efforts toward the immediate rescue of the children and the arrest of those responsible.

It also commended security personnel currently working on the cases and called on them not to relent until every child is safely reunited with their family.

The party further appealed to community leaders, religious institutions, civil society organisations, and Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information.

Ashiru said the recurring kidnappings demand a renewed commitment from government at all levels to strengthen intelligence gathering, improve community policing, and invest more resources in protecting vulnerable citizens, especially women and children.

“As a political party committed to justice, security, and the welfare of the people, the ADC believes that every Nigerian child deserves to grow up in an environment free from fear, violence, and criminal threats.

The safety of our children must remain a national priority,” he said.

The ADC Lagos concluded by urging Nigerians to remain united and vigilant, praying for the safe return of the kidnapped children and strength for their families.

“Together, we must say no to kidnapping, no to insecurity, and yes to a safer Nigeria for all,” Ashiru said.

For a better society

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