Soludo reaffirms administration’s commitment to inclusive governance

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, declaring that he serves as a governor for all residents of the state, regardless of their religious or traditional affiliations.

He made the declaration while addressing the Anglican Diocesan Synod held in Ezira, Orumba South Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

Soludo, who expressed gratitude to the citizenry for their support during the last governorship election, emphasized that his mandate transcends sectarian boundaries.

He said, “I am the Governor of all denominations, Christians, Muslims and traditionalists.

“Everyone has the freedom of worship in Anambra. We are all one, and we must celebrate our common humanity.”

Reflecting on the current state of the world, the Governor warned against divisions, noting that humanity is currently under significant threat.

While urging citizens to prioritize their shared human identity, Soludo expressed concern over the growing fragmentation he observed even within Christendom.

He articulated a clear vision for his administration’s recruitment policy, asserting that competence is the sole criterion for public service appointments.

“For me, it is about the value proposition you bring to the table.

“Most of the people I have appointed are chosen because they can get the job done,” he stated.

The Governor further called for patience from the people of Anambra as his administration continues to work toward delivering its developmental agenda, reiterating, “Whoever can get the job done is the person I will hire.”

The Governor further commended the church for a new nursing school in Isulo, even as he framed such efforts as vital contributions to the state’s progress.

His words, “We are building our own institutions, but I encourage you to invest more in education and health. It can never be enough.”

Soludo further advised religious leaders to be mindful of the economic realities of their parishioners, urging them to align development projects with the “paying capacity” of the people.

Earlier in his speech, the Anglican Bishop of Aguata, Right Reverend Samuel Ezeofor commended the Governor’s development efforts, while seeking for support, with assurance of continuous prayers by the church.

The event served as a platform for the Governor to solidify his message of unity, merit-based governance, and a collaborative approach to the socio-economic development of the State.

For a better society

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