SCOAN: Celebrating five years of TB Joshua’s enduring legacy

The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has announced an elaborate programme to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the passing of its founder, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, with a special event themed “Rejoicing with the Saints.

”The anniversary celebration, scheduled for June 5, 2026, is expected to draw worshippers, gospel ministers, dignitaries and admirers from across the world in honour of a man whose ministry transcended geographical, cultural and religious boundaries.

The anniversary celebration will be preceded by a two-day revival from June 2 to 3, at the church’s Faith Resort ground, Agodo, Lagos.Five years after his transition to glory, Prophet TB Joshua remains one of the most influential Christian figures to emerge from Africa.

Through his teachings, humanitarian outreach and global media ministry, he touched millions of lives across continents, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire faith, compassion and service to

humanity.According to the programme released by SCOAN, activities will commence at 5 p.m.

with a special Walk Way Experience, where visitors from different nations will be interviewed and invited to share personal reflections on why they have chosen to join believers in celebrating the life and legacy of the late cleric.

The main event will open with a salutation hymn and opening prayer, followed by an introduction by the master of ceremonies. International gospel artist Byron Wilson from the United States will minister in song as part of the evening’s worship experience.

One of the highlights of the programme will be an immersive documentary presentation chronicling the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua.

The film is designed to remind attendees not only of who the renowned preacher was but also why his contributions to Christianity, philanthropy and global evangelism remain worthy of celebration five years after his passing.

A special Conversation Corner will provide an opportunity for distinguished guests and long-time associates of the late prophet to share memories and testimonies about his impact on their lives and nations.

Among those expected to participate are His Royal Majesty King Willard Mswati Gomani of Malawi, Pastor Acosta from Argentina, Mama Akinola from Nigeria, Sybrand from South Africa, and Adisley and Enrique from Spain.

Virtual contributions will also come from Colonel Wilson of Colombia, Katerina from the United Kingdom and Teniente Coronel Melo from the Dominican Republic.

The international composition of the panel reflects the global reach of Prophet TB Joshua’s ministry, which attracted followers and visitors from more than 100 countries during his lifetime.

Through Emmanuel TV and his extensive missionary activities, he became one of Africa’s most recognisable religious leaders, drawing people from diverse backgrounds in search of spiritual guidance and hope.

The evening will also feature ministration by renowned Tanzanian gospel singer Christiana Shusho and American gospel artist Brian Cage, underscoring the international character of the anniversary celebration.

A major moment of the programme is expected to be an address by Pastor Evelyn Joshua, who succeeded her husband as leader of SCOAN following his passing in June 2021.

Since assuming leadership, she has continued to advance the church’s spiritual and humanitarian mission, sustaining many of the initiatives established by the late prophet.

Observers say the anniversary presents an opportunity not only to remember Prophet TB Joshua’s life but also to reflect on the enduring impact of the values he championed.

His emphasis on faith, love, charity and practical Christianity continues to resonate with followers around the world.

Beyond the church’s spiritual activities, the late prophet’s legacy remains evident in numerous humanitarian projects, educational interventions and charitable programmes that have benefited vulnerable communities in Africa and beyond.

The celebration will conclude with a closing hymn and prayer, bringing to a close what organisers describe as an evening of worship, remembrance and thanksgiving.

For many of those expected to gather in Lagos and participate virtually from different parts of the world, the occasion will serve as a reminder that while Prophet TB Joshua may have passed on, the influence of his life and ministry continues to touch lives across generations and nations.