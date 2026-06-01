Peter Obi pledges executive role for Kwankwaso, ‘VP won’t be spare tyre’

.LP rejects N150m refund to disqualified presidential aspirant

The presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr. Peter Obi, has pledged that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso will serve as his vice president “as a partner, not a spare tyre,” if elected in the 2027 general elections.

Obi stated this in his acceptance speech following his nomination as the NDC presidential candidate, contained in a statement posted on his X handle on Sunday.

The former Anambra state governor formally announced Kwankwaso as his running mate on Saturday.

Both Obi and Kwankwaso contested the last presidential election, finishing third and fourth respectively.

They trailed former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu, who was declared winner of the election.

Kwankwaso, a former Kano state governor, ran under the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP and secured victory only in Kano, where he retains strong political influence.

Speaking, Obi described his emergence as a call to national service, pledging to pursue what he called a “New Nigeria” anchored on unity, security, economic reform, and accountable governance.

He expressed appreciation to party leaders, including the National Chairman, Seriake Dickson, the National Secretary, the National Working Committee (NWC), and party supporters across the country.

Obi said Nigeria was at a “crucial juncture, enveloped in uncertainty,” noting rising insecurity, economic hardship, and declining public trust in governance.

On national unity, he warned against ethnic, religious, and regional divisions, stressing that Nigeria’s diversity must be a strength rather than a source of conflict.

In addressing insecurity, he said the situation had worsened.

“In terms of security, the situation in Nigeria has considerably worsened. The global terrorism impact assessments ranked Nigeria as the 8th most affected nation in 2022, 6th in 2024, and 4th in 2026.

“Yet, for many years, Nigeria garnered global recognition as a reliable contributor to peacekeeping, regional stabilisation, and conflict resolution. Our troops have not only displayed bravery but have also shown professionalism, discipline, resilience, and empathy in the most challenging operational contexts.

“Our officers and personnel have successfully commanded multiple international forthe ces, safeguarded vulnerable civilian populations, monitored ceasefires, reinstated constitutional order, and contributed to rebuilding efforts.

“Nigeria became one of the leading contributors of troops from Africa to UN peacekeeping missions and earned widespread admiration for operational effectiveness and leadership in various countries, including Rwanda, Sudan, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mali, Western Sahara, Congo, Lebanon, Cambodia, Haiti, and Kuwait. At one pointin a Nigeria, Lt. General Isaac Obiakor (rtd) even led global peacekeeping initiatives.

“We must address insecurity with resolve and urgency, for no nation can thrive while its citizens live in trepidation. The primary responsibility of the government is to ensure the safeguarding of lives and property.”

On healthcare, he said Nigeria’s health system remained weak, with only 10–20 per cent of about 30,000 primary healthcare centres operational and low health insurance coverage of about 10 per cent.

He pledged to raise health insurance coverage to over 20 per cent within four years and increase healthcare funding to at least 10 per cent of GDP.

He also promised the rehabilitation of primary healthcare centres across Nigeria’s 8,809 wards, and improved staffing and training for health workers.

On education, Obi said investment in human capital would be central to his administration, adding that schools, teachers, and vocational training would be prioritised to drive productivity and innovation.

On agriculture and food security, he raised concerns over Nigeria’s global hunger ranking and said over 35 million Nigerians were projected to face acute food insecurity this year, according to the World Food Programme.

He stressed the need to transform agriculture through investment, describing Nigeria’s uncultivated land as a key national asset.

On energy, he said Nigeria currently generates about 4,000 megawatts of electricity for over 200 million people, far below comparable countries, and pledged to increase generation by at least 10,000 megawatts within four years.

On unemployment, he said official figures understate reality, arguing that true unemployment and underemployment exceed 30 per cent, with youth unemployment above 40 per cent.

He promised support for micro, small and medium enterprises through tax incentives, funding access, and targeted sectoral interventions.

Obi also pledged to reduce corruption and governance costs, strengthen the rule of law, and deepen democratic institutions.

“Following this, I will make democracy work and the Vice President will be a partner, not a spare tyre. I hereby accept my affirmation and nominate Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso @KwankwasoRM as my Vice President,” he said.

However, the Labour Party on Sunday dismissed allegations of fraud and political sabotage levelled against it by a disqualified presidential aspirant, Peter Agada, who is demanding a refund of the N150 million paid to the party for his 2027 presidential nomination bid.

Agada’s demand was conveyed through a petition issued in Abuja on Saturday by his Presidential Campaign Council, following his exclusion from the party’s presidential primary conducted on May 30.

The council accused the party leadership of collecting Expression of Interest and Nomination fees from Agada despite knowing that he would not be allowed to contest because of the party’s decision to zone its presidential ticket to the South.

The petition, jointly signed by the Council President, Prince Temilade Craig, and Secretary, Prince Temilade Craig, alleged that the party obtained N150m from Agada, comprising N50m for expression of interest and nomination forms and another N100m in contributions towards the party’s national convention and related activities.

Craig insisted that the party acted in bad faith by accepting the payments, screening Agada and allowing him to continue his campaign before eventually issuing him a disqualification letter shortly before the primary.

“We members and supporters of Dr. Peter Agada Presidential Campaign Council nationwide have read with shock and disgust the self-indicting and contradicting confession by LP leadership, confirming that the party conspired to obtain under unfair pretenses aspirant fees for expression of interest form, nomination fees and subsequent screening from the aspirant.

“The fees obtained by the party totalled N150m, being N50m for expression of interest and nomination forms and another N100m as induced contributions to the Umuahia national convention and other party support activities, which were obtained from our presidential aspirant, Dr Peter Agada, under the pretext and assurances of the party’s support for his presidential race.

“We use this opportunity to state that any other sum different from the above, published anywhere else, is not true and not from us.”

The council further cited a statement attributed to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, in which he reportedly said the decision to zone the presidency to the South had long been settled and ratified at the party’s national convention.

Craig argued that the position raised questions about why Agada was allowed to purchase nomination forms, undergo screening and continue his aspiration if party leaders had already concluded he was ineligible to contest.

He also accused the current leadership of applying party resolutions selectively, alleging that some convention decisions had been altered in the process of restructuring party leadership across several states.

The council alleged that the disqualification of Agada, who hails from North Central, reinforced perceptions in some quarters that the party was unwilling to accommodate aspirants from outside the South-East.

It further threatened to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over what it described as campaign funds obtained under false pretences.

“We wish them well as we hereby put them on notice of hearing soonest from the EFCC on our political networks’ jointly contributed campaign funds, which they obtained under false pretences from our dear principal, Arc. Dr. Peter Agada. Nigeria must be purged in every frontier of charlatan corruption and retrogression,” Craig added.

However, the Labour Party rejected the allegations and insisted that Agada’s disqualification was in line with the party’s constitution and resolutions of its national convention.

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