Oyo school abductions: Tears, emotions as Makinde meets school principal’s husband, others in Oriire

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

It was an atmosphere full of emotions, tears and appeals when Prof Wole Alamu, husband of the abducted school principal, Mrs. Funmilayo Ojo, met with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Ojo’s daughter-in-law and four grandchildren are among those being held captive in the abduction of 32 school children and teachers at Oriire Local Government of Oyo state.

Mrs Funmilayo Ojo Alamu recently appeared in the video released by the kidnappers, appealing to the authorities, including Governor Seyi Makinde and President Bola Tinubu to negotiate with the kidnappers, and not to use force with their captors so as not to waste their lives.

Professor Alamu, the husband of the kidnapped school principal, alone has six family members currently being held in the forest by the kidnappers.

Makinde visited L.A Basic School, Ahoro Esiele, to commiserate with the families and relatives of the victims.

The Governor also met with Mr. Aliu Saidi, a relative of one of the victims.

An unspecified number of gunmen stormed the community in Oriire on Friday, May 15, 2026 at around 8:00–9:30 am on motorcycles and attacked three schools, including Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esinle and L.A. Primary School, Esinele/Ahoro-Esinle.

Emotional Professor Alamu pleaded with Governor Makinde to do everything within his power to secure the safe return of their loved ones.

Many who welcomed the governor to the community could not hold back tears as they prayed for safe return of their loved ones.

The governor, who empathized with the families of the kidnapped victims, said that his administration would continue to put in all efforts to ensure the safe return of the teachers and children abducted at Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Makinde stated this on Saturday at L.A Basic School, Ahoro Esiele, when he paid a visit to the area to commiserate with the families and relatives of the victims.

Makinde, who appealed for the understanding and cooperation of the people, also charged them not to put blames on the federal or state government but to join hands together to ensure the successful rescue of the abductees.

Governor Makinde, who sympathized with the people of the community and the affected families, said the incident would be the first time Nigeria would experience abduction involving underage children.

He further noted that while the families and communities are deeply hurt by the incident, he shares in their grief and concern, saying that regardless of the grievances the abductors may have, their actions remain cruel, unacceptable, and inhumane.

The Governor recalled that some operatives of the Western Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, had lost their lives in the course of combating security challenges across the state, disclosing that since the abduction occurred, he has been holding security meetings twice daily and working closely with security agencies to facilitate the victims’ safe return.

The governor commended the service commanders for their support, dedication and commitment to securing the lives and properties of the people and called for more prayers.

Governor Makinde said, “Don’t cry. I have come here today because of you. You installed this government. I want to let you know that this government is responsible to you. By the grace of God and your cooperation, we will bring back our children and the teachers.

“Please, I want you to cooperate with us because we are doing everything humanly possible to get our children and teachers back.”

He added, “This is not the time to start trading blame on who should be responsible for the release of these children between the state and federal government. This is just the time to come together to rescue our children and their teachers. I feel your pain but have trust in us.”

The Governor later held a brief private meeting with the families of the abducted pupils and teachers to further discuss ongoing rescue efforts and provide reassurance of the government’s commitment to ensuring their release.

On the governor’s entourage were the Oyo State governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi; member representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan Southwest Federal Constituency, Hon. Stanley Olajide; Oyo North Senatorial Candidate of APM, Hon. Shina Peller; Oyo Central Senatorial Candidate of APM, Hon Olufemi Ajadi; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba (Dr) Segun Ogunwuyi; Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Segun Olayiwola; Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal; Director -General, Oyo State Project Performance Monitoring Agency, Engr. Muftau Open Salawu; Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Hon. Abayomi Fagbenro; Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, CP Sunday Odukoya (Rtd); Onpetu of Ijeru, Oba Sunday Oyediran; other traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, service commanders and other top government functionaries.

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