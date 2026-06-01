Outrage over Nigeria’s risingpresidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr. Peter Obi, has pledged that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso will serve as his vice preside, as groups call for external assistance

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The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has directed all teachers of public primary and secondary schools in Oyo State to embark on indefinite strike from Monday, June 1, 2026 in sympathy with seven teachers and 39 pupils kidnapped from schools in Orire Local Government area on May 15, 2026.
The NUT gave the directive in a statement issued on Sunday and jointly signed by its National President, Comrade Audu Titus Amba and General Secretary, Dr Clinton J. Ikpitibo.
The statement directed teachers in Oyo State to stay away from classrooms until all the seven teachers and 39 pupils kidnapped on May 15, 2026 are rescued from their abductors.
The union’s national leadership said the decision became necessary following growing concerns over the fate of the abducted teachers and students, who were kidnapped since May 15, 2026.
According to NUT, several efforts and appeals made to relevant authorities and security agencies have not produced the expected outcome, leading the union to suspend academic activities indefinitely.
As part of measures to further draw public attention to the situation, the union directed its state chapters nationwide to organise solidarity rallies on June 2, 2026, to call for improved security in schools and urgent action to rescue those still in captivity.
The NUT noted that fears have deepened amid reports suggesting that some of the victims may have lost their lives, while videos released from captivity continue to show abductees pleading for assistance and intervention.
Union leaders emphasized that schools must remain safe spaces for learning and condemned attacks on teachers and students.
They urged the Federal Government, the Oyo State Government, and security agencies to intensify efforts aimed at securing the immediate release of all those affected.
The union maintained that meaningful teaching and learning cannot take place under an atmosphere of fear, insisting that its industrial action will continue until every abducted teacher and student is safely reunited with their families.
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