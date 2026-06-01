Nigeria, UAE non-oil trade hits $5bn as First Abu Dhabi Bank opens in Lagos

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Nigeria’s bilateral relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will soon get a bolster as the First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) opens in Lagos.

This is as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said both countries are working towards implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which they had signed, noting that it will transform economic ties between the two nations and deliver tangible benefits for Nigerian businesses, professionals and workers.

The UAE’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, who disclosed this during a visit to the Minister, also informed that the country’s leading carrier, Etihad Airlines, will commence Abuja operations this year.

Nigeria holds its relations with the UAE in the highest esteem and the two countries have maintained warm, cordial and mutually beneficial diplomatic ties since 1971.

Economic relations between the two countries have remained robust and dynamic, especially in non-oil trade, driven by strong trade flows, investment partnerships and people-to-people exchanges.

The Ambassador applauded his country’s relationship with Nigeria, noting that non-oil trade between them grew from $4.3billion in 2024 to $5billion in 2025. He projected that it may hit about $8billion in 2027.

He further disclosed that visa restrictions had been eased for Nigerians, explaining that there were no longer visa rejections for Nigeria nationals traveling to the UAE.

According to him, no fewer than 15,000 Nigerians travelled to the UAE in the last year.

The envoy stated that his country stands firmly with Nigeria in its fight against terror and has issued at least eight statements till date condemning terrorist attacks in Nigeria.

The meeting offered an opportunity for Ambassador Al-Shamsi to present a letter of congratulations on Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s assumption of office as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, His Highness Sheik Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan,

Speaking, Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu said that Nigeria remains firmly committed to creating an enabling environment for Foreign Direct Investment, including from UAE-based sovereign wealth funds and private sector entities.

The minister was gratified that through sustained dialogue and engagement, visa issues had been significantly addressed and over 15,000 Nigerians visited UAE after the easing of restrictions.

The minister said: “I am happy to say that a lot of the issues raised when I was Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, have been resolved in less than a year, especially regarding visas.

“In addition, you have been able to move the non-oil trade volume between both countries from $4.3billion in 2024 to over $5billion in 2025. This shows your commitment and unrelenting effort in deepening our bilateral relations.”

The minister also noted that the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister was the first to place a congratulatory call on her elevation by President Bola Tinubu to the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“I am so pleased to have received the call from His Highness, the Deputy Prime Minister and his prayers and encouragement to me. It was actually the first of such calls. He extended an invitation for me to visit the UAE. This profound gesture is most sincerely appreciated.

“I am restating the commitment of Nigeria to mutual diplomatic ties with the UAE. We remain committed to working together to continue moving our bilateral relations from strength to strength,” she stated.

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