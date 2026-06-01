NDLEA finds drug in imported water purifier machines, nabs couple for trafficking

.Intercepts cache of military-grade ammunition in Kaduna

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered consignments of high potency illicit drugs concealed in water purifier machines shipped to Lagos from the Netherlands.

This was contained in a release by Femi Babafemi, NDLEA’s Director, Media & Advocacy and made available to newsmen.

The illicit drug consignments, mainly: ketamine weighing 3kilograms and 199 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy) pills which were carefully hidden in the water purifier machines, were discovered and seized at a courier company in Lagos on Tuesday, 26th May 2026.

In Kaduna, NDLEA operatives arrested a couple: Musa Sunday and Mercy Sunday, along with another suspect, Salomi Ezekiel, 38, following the seizure of 100 jumbo bags of skunk with a gross weight of 1,246 kilograms from their home at Gonin Gora area of Kaduna on Sunday 24th May. In another interdiction operation in the state, NDLEA officers on patrol along Abuja-Kaduna highway by Jere, same day, intercepted a 30-year-old suspect, Sunusi Musa, with 380 military-grade ammunition, RLA 7.62mm, going to Katsina state. The suspect and the exhibit have since been handed over to the appropriate security agency for further action.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Niger State acting on credible intelligence raided a warehouse at Gidan Kukah, Bosso LGA where 457 kilograms of skunk were recovered on Wednesday 27th May and a suspect, Godwin Zakka, 46, arrested at his Gbeganu, Minna residence in connection with the seizure.

In Enugu, operatives on patrol along Onitsha/Enugu expressway on Thursday 28th May intercepted a Taraba state-bound commercial vehicle marked JAY-158-YF. A search of the bus led to the recovery of 22,000 pills of tramadol, 100 ampoules of pentazocine and 200 grams of bromazepam while a suspect James Maigari Wisdom was arrested.

With the same zeal, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities in schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week. These include: WADA enlightenment lecture for students and staff of Government Secondary School, Adiabo, Cross River; St Patrick’s Memorial College, Wukari, Taraba; Roman Catholic Mission Nursery and Primary School, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos; and Kings Secondary School, Amawbia, Anambra state, among others.

While commending the officers, men and women of Kaduna, Niger, and Enugu Commands as well as those of DOGI for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) appreciated their drug supply reduction efforts balanced with WADA sensitization activities while he charged them and their compatriots across the country not to rest on their laurels.

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