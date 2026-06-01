Lagos APC picks Sonayon-James as Hamzat’s running mate

Barring any last minute change, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has picked Princess Damilola Sonayon-James as its deputy governorship candidate for the forthcoming Lagos State governorship election.

Sources disclosed that Sonayon-James will run alongside incumbent Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat, who recently emerged as the party’s governorship candidate.

A grassroots politician, Sonayon-James, currently serves as the Assistant State Woman Leader of the APC in Lagos. She is also an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) expert and Sustainability Risk Consultant, and has built a career spanning public service, community development and political mobilisation.

The APC chieftain hails from the royal family of the Kweme Kingdom in Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), where she has established a strong presence in grassroots politics and community engagement.

Before her current role in the party, she served as Supervisory Councillor for Agriculture and Social Services in Badagry West LCDA.

The party is expected to make an official announcement in the coming days.

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