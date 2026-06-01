Keyamo urges Jonathan to reject factional PDP presidential ticket

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to publicly reject the presidential nomination reportedly offered to him by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Keyamo said the PDP faction that announced Jonathan as its candidate for the 2027 presidential election is not recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Recall that a faction of the PDP led by Tanimu Turaki had recently named Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

This came weeks after another faction led by supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, announced Senator Sandy Onor as the party’s presidential candidate.

Reacting in a post on X on Sunday, Keyamo described the development as a “bizarre comedy” and criticised those behind the nomination.

“This is some kind of bizarre comedy taken too far by supposedly grown adults and some names that were actually in the corridors of power at some point in this country,” he wrote.

The minister questioned the legitimacy of the nomination, noting that the group behind it was not listed among recognised political parties or factions by INEC.

“Giving a whole Presidential ticket to an ex-President and statesman by proxy and by a bunch of people not even registered on INEC’s website.

“And they don’t give a hoot, dragging such a revered figure into their charade that is certainly a journey to nowhere. Quite sad,” he stated.

Keyamo urged Jonathan to distance himself from the nomination to protect his reputation and standing.

“For the sake of his global image, President Goodluck Jonathan must immediately issue a strong ‘no, thank you’ statement, lest Nigerians begin to recall the ‘clueless’ campaign that got him out of power — first sitting President to be so ousted,” he added.

Jonathan has yet to publicly comment on the nomination announced by the Turaki-led PDP faction.

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