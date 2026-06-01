Gov Kefas mourns veteran journalist Adaji, condoles with family, NUJ

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has expressed deep sadness over the demise of Chief Ben Adaji. Adaji, a household name in Taraba state, died on Saturday 30th, 2026 in his country home of Kogi state at the age of 67.

He said the loss is a great one for his immediate family and the entire media community of the state, describing Adaji as a forthright journalist who stayed true to the tenets of the profession.

The governor noted that Adaji played a critical role in upholding free speech in the state through his bold reporting and adherence to professionalism.

Adaji passed away around 4pm on Saturday at his country home in Abo- Ojikpadala in Imane District in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi state.

Adaji, until his unfortunate demise, worked with The News Magazine, The Nation, National Trial. He was the correspondent of Al Jazeera Nigeria Newspaper in Taraba state before the sad development.

Dr Kefas observed that the late veteran journalist was also once the chairman of the Taraba State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Taraba state chapter.

Adaji held the revered traditional title of Abujah of Oda Ojiji Imane in the Imane community of Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi state.

His reign was widely recognized for his efforts in promoting cultural heritage and community development.

Following his commitment to the journalism profession, he built a distinguished career for several decades.

The late Adaji earned a reputation for ethical reporting, professional integrity and mentoring young journalists.

Dr. Kefas paid tribute for the courage the late journalist always exhibited in dealing with power. He recalled his many altercations with authority during the military eras.

Consequently, Dr Kefas described the late Adaji as a hero of democracy and great example of journalistic excellence.

Meanwhile, there have been sympathy messages from colleagues and friends.

The passing of Ben Adaji marks the end of an era in journalism and public communication. He was more than a journalist; he was a dedicated professional whose commitment to truth, integrity and excellence left an enduring mark on the media landscape.

Throughout his distinguished career, Ben Adaji exemplified the highest ideals of journalism. He informed, educated, and inspired countless people through his work, earning the respect of colleagues, public officials and members of the community alike.

His passion for accurate reporting and responsible journalism contributed significantly to the growth and credibility of the profession.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Ben Adaji was known for his humility, wisdom and willingness to mentor younger journalists.

Many who had the privilege of working with him benefited from his guidance, encouragement and wealth of experience. His legacy lives on in the many lives he touched and the standards of excellence he championed.

For a better society

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