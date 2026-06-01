Bala Gombe-led ADC names Chris Uba as 2027 presidential candidate

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

A faction of the African Democratic Congress, ADC has unveiled businessman, Prof. Chris Uba, as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections following the conclusion of the party’s nationwide primary elections.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had last week emerged as the presidential candidate of the party after defeating ex-Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi and former banker Mohammed Hayatu-Deen in a primary election held across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

But on Sunday, the faction led by Bala Gombe also presented flags to 29 governorship candidates across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Speaking during the formal presentation of the candidates in Abuja, the party’s factional National Chairman, Bala Gombe, said the presidential ticket was zoned to Southern Nigeria in line with the principles of equity, fairness, inclusiveness and federal character.

According to him, three aspirants initially purchased the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest for the presidential ticket.

“They were Dr Bashir Sani, Prince Williams Charles and Prof. Chris Uba,” he said.

Gombe explained that the party adopted the consensus option provided under the Electoral Act, leading to the emergence of Uba as its sole presidential candidate after the withdrawal of the other aspirants.

“In adherence to the principle of federal character and in accordance with section 84(2) of the Electoral Act, 2026, as amended, which recognizes consensus as a lawful mode for the selection or nomination of candidates by political parties, the African Democratic Congress adopted consensus as the method for its presidential, governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly primary election.

“Pursuant to this provision and in the interest of party unity, two of the party’s presidential aspirants voluntarily withdrew from the contest and endorsed Prof. Chief Chris Uba as the party’s sole presidential candidate.

“Consequently, Prof. Uba has been duly returned as the consensus candidate and duly elected to represent ADC as its presidential flagbearer in the 2027 general elections.”

He added that the party was formally unveiling all candidates who emerged from its internal democratic processes across various elective positions.

“Furthermore, in the spirit of humility, transparency, and profound respect for our members, stakeholders, and the general public, the leadership of ADC is pleased to formally present and unveil the comprehensive list of candidates duly nominated and elected under our platform.

“This list comprises the ADC presidential candidate, as well as the governorship candidates across 29 states of the federation, all of whom emerged through the party’s constitutionally approved internal democratic processes,” he said.

Among those presented as governorship candidates were Muhammad Usman Shuwa (Adamawa), Idris Adamu Yanoko (Kano), Shamsudin Muhammad (Kaduna), Ibrahim Al-Ameen Gumi (Zamfara), Babagana Mala (Borno), Musliu Babadele (Lagos), Ganiyu Alabi (Ogun), Rukayya Salami (Osun), Gbenga Gbenga (Oyo), Gada Suswan (Benue), Dijatu Abdul Salam (Nasarawa) and Christopher Benjo (Delta).

Gombe said the party had successfully concluded primaries for governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly positions nationwide.

“In furtherance of our commitment to ensure full participation of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 general elections by fielding credible, qualified, and constitutionally compliant candidates across all elective positions, we are pleased to announce the successful conclusion of all our party primaries.

“The entire process was conducted peacefully, transparently and in strict compliance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2026 as amended and the ADC Constitution and Electoral Guidelines, fostering unity and cordiality among all stakeholders. May Allah grant us wisdom, guidance, and resounding victory in all the elections. Ameen,” he added.

The unveiling comes as political parties begin positioning for the 2027 general elections, with consultations, coalition talks and internal realignments already gathering momentum across the country’s political landscape.

Founded in 2005, the ADC has positioned itself as an alternative political platform and has participated in successive general elections. The party has in recent years sought to expand its national footprint by attracting new members and strengthening its structures across the states.

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