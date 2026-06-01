Army foils kidnap attempt in Kogi, kills terrorist, seizes weapons

.Delta Police nab 5 suspects, seize pistol, 10 bags of Cannabis in raids

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri with Agency report

Troops of 12 Brigade under 2 Division Nigerian Army have thwarted a planned kidnap operation and neutralised a terrorist during a successful ambush conducted in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

A statement issued in the early hours of Sunday by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Lt.Hassan Abdulahi, stated that the operation which was conducted on 30 May 2026 followed credible intelligence indicating plans by terrorists to carry out kidnapping activities within Jakura II Community.

“Acting on the intelligence, troops swiftly deployed and occupied a suspected terrorist crossing point along Old Obajana–Tajimi Road, where an ambush was laid to deny the criminals freedom of action.

“During the operation, troops made contact with the terrorists and engaged them with effective fire. Following the firefight, one terrorist was neutralised while other members of the criminal group fled the scene with suspected gunshot wounds.” Abdulahi said.

He said that further exploitation led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, five magazines, 70 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one bandolier and mobile phones.

“The recovered items further corroborate the involvement of the criminal elements in kidnapping activities within the general area” he noted.

Abdulahi said that the successful operation demonstrates the resolve of the troops of 12 Brigade to sustain offensive operations against terrorists and other criminal elements threatening the security of law-abiding citizens.

He said that further exploitation of the area is ongoing to track and apprehend the fleeing terrorists.

The Commander, 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kasim Umar Sidi, commended the troops for their vigilance, combat efficiency, and commitment to duty.

He reassured residents of the Brigade’s determination to maintain pressure on terrorists and other criminal elements, while urging the public to continue providing timely, actionable intelligence to security agencies.

In the same vein, the Delta State Police Command has arrested five suspects and recovered a locally made revolver pistol alongside ten bags of suspected Indian hemp following two separate operations across the state.

The command announced the breakthroughs in a press release on Sunday, praising operatives for their vigilance and professionalism.

In the first operation, which took place on 30 May 2026 at about 5.30am, SP Bright Edafe, the command’s Public Relations Officer said a surveillance team attached to the Asaba Area Command intercepted three men behind NTA Asaba during a routine patrol.

The suspects were identified as Musa Sule (22), Moses Sunday (26), and Osama Ibrahim (25). Officers conducted a search based on reasonable suspicion and uncovered a locally made revolver pistol as well as other dangerous weapons.

All three men were arrested on the spot. The recovered firearm and other exhibits have been taken into police custody as investigations continue, a police spokesman confirmed.

In a separate intelligence-led operation on 29 May 2026 at approximately 4am, operatives of the State Anti-Kidnapping Unit (SAKU) set up a stop-and-search along the Onitsha-Benin Expressway.

The police’s efforts paid off when they flagged down an ash-coloured Mercedes-Benz station wagon with registration number BEN 982 TE.

The vehicle was occupied by Hilary Aloma and one Oki Joseph, popularly known as ‘Big Joe’.

A thorough search of the car revealed ten bags of substances strongly believed to be Indian hemp, cleverly concealed inside the vehicle.

Preliminary investigations suggest the suspected illicit drugs were being transported from Edo State to Awka in Anambra State before the operatives intercepted the shipment. Both suspects have been taken into custody, and the bags of cannabis have been secured as evidence.

Police sources said enquiries are ongoing to establish the full extent of the criminal network and to identify other accomplices linked to the illegal drug trade.

The Commissioner of Police for Delta State, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the officers involved in both operations for their dedication and courage.

He issued a strong warning to individuals engaged in unlawful possession of firearms, drug trafficking, cult-related activities and all other forms of criminality to desist immediately or face the full weight of the law.

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