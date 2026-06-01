APM’s Adelaja Adeoye releases PDP resignation letter

Laja Adeoye with his certificate of return from APM.

… Threatens N10 billion lawsuit over ‘suspension’

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

Prince Adelaja Adeoye, the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), has released his acknowledged resignation letter from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and threatened a N10 billion lawsuit over his inclusion on a purported PDP suspension list.

Adeoye’s campaign organisation, LACO, said on Monday that the PDP had no legal basis to suspend him since he resigned his membership months ago and is now a full-fledged member of the APM.

In a statement signed by LACO New Media Director, Ayodele Kazeem, the campaign described Adeoye’s inclusion on the list as “misleading, defamatory and legally untenable.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Adelaja Adeoye voluntarily resigned his membership of the PDP several months ago.

The resignation was formally communicated to the party and duly acknowledged,” Kazeem said.

He added that Adeoye has since met all legal and electoral requirements on party affiliation under the Electoral Act, and that his APM membership card has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Documentary evidence confirms that Adeoye is no longer a member of the PDP,” Kazeem said.

“It is inconceivable and procedurally impossible for a political party to suspend an individual who is no longer a member of that party.

The action exposes the recklessness of its promoters and raises serious concerns about their understanding of basic political and legal processes,” he added.

LACO said it is not concerned with the PDP’s internal affairs, but “cannot ignore attempts to associate our principal with disciplinary actions of a party he has left.”

The campaign gave those behind the publication 76 hours to remove Adeoye’s name from the list and withdraw related statements, warning that failure to comply would lead to legal action.

“The legal redress we will pursue includes a N10 billion lawsuit for damages arising from injury to Adeoye’s reputation and political standing,” Kazeem said.

He also accused some individuals parading as PDP leaders of working against the opposition’s interests.

“To the political contractors claiming to be PDP leaders but working for the APC, you are just wasting your time,” he said.

The controversy comes days after the Lagos PDP Disciplinary Committee announced the suspension of former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George, and 23 others over alleged anti-party activities.

The committee said the decision followed petitions against some leaders and members.

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