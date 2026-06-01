AIRC calls for govt, stakeholders’ support to end menstrual poverty

EMMANUEL NWELEDUM, Port Harcourt

The African Immigrants Resource Centre (AIRC), USA, is calling for government investment and broad stakeholders’ support to end menstrual poverty in Nigeria.

The call was made on Sunday during the 2026 World Menstrual Hygiene Day organised by AIRC through its ‘Give A Girl A Pad’ (GAGAP) initiative at St. Simon’s Anglican Church, Okporo District, Rumudara, Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State.

The event with theme; “Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld”saw over 2,800 teenage girls received menstrual hygiene education, health talks and sanitary products from the team.

The gathering brought together teenage girls, teachers, healthcare workers, volunteers and community leaders to break the silence around menstruation and promote dignity for girls.

In her address, the Convener of AIRC, Engr. Chimezie Oji-Kalu said the outreach is part of a nationwide campaign to eradicate menstrual poverty and restore confidence in young girls.

Oji-Kalu, represented by Mrs. Doris Nwakuna, Rivers State Coordinator of the programme, urged governments at all levels to strengthen policies and invest in menstrual health programmes.

She also invited corporate bodies, development partners, philanthropists, NGOs, faith-based organisations and Nigerians in the diaspora to partner with the centre through sponsorships, donations, advocacy and outreach.

“We call on governments to allocate budget lines for menstrual health, ensure WASH facilities in schools, and integrate menstrual hygiene education into the school curriculum. When we invest in girls, we invest in stronger families, healthier communities and a better future for our nation,” she said.

She described the theme of the 2026 celebration, “Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld,” as more than a slogan, saying, “It is a call to collective responsibility.”

She encouraged teenage girls in society not to feel ashamed, intimidated, isolated or denied opportunities because of their menstrual cycle, adding that “Menstruation is natural, healthy and an essential part of womanhood. Every girl deserves dignity, confidence, education, and access to proper menstrual hygiene support.”

Oji-kalu revealed that AIRC’s 2026 outreach has already impacted thousands of girls across Nigeria. According to her, Imo State reached over 5,000 girls, Abia 300, Lagos 600, Abuja 1,780, Nasarawa 580, while Rivers State joined the movement with over 2,800 teenage girls empowered.

“Behind every number is a real story of a girl whose confidence has been restored, whose future has been strengthened, and whose voice is now heard,” she stated.

The convener stressed that the organisation’s advocacy goes beyond product distribution. “Menstrual hygiene education involves restoring confidence, promoting good health, breaking harmful myths, and ending the silence that surrounds menstruation.”

She expressed concern over the scale of the problem in underserved areas occasioned by lack of awareness. “Many girls in rural and underserved communities still miss school due to lack of affordable sanitary products, inadequate information, and unsafe alternatives. This is unacceptable, and together, we must change it,” she declared.

She outlined AIRC’s mission as eradicating menstrual poverty and building a world where every girl can manage her menstruation safely, confidently, and without fear, shame, or stigma.

She also envisioned schools providing adequate menstrual health education, families discussing menstruation openly, governments prioritizing menstrual health policies and every girl having access to affordable and safe products.

The group directed its strongest appeal at the government and stakeholders. “Millions of girls in rural communities still lack access to sanitary products, menstrual health education, and safe hygiene facilities. Many miss school or suffer in silence simply because they cannot afford pads. This is not only a health issue, it is an issue of dignity, equality, education, and human rights,” she said.

Oji-kalu further encouraged the beneficiaries to dream big and protect their health. “To every girl listening today: Dream big. Stay focused on your education. Protect your health. Believe in yourself and use your voice. You are future doctors, engineers, lawyers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and leaders. The world needs your brilliance and courage,” she told them.

She also charged the girls to support one another and become ambassadors of awareness and kindness in their schools, churches and communities, urging them never to mock or shame another girl because of menstruation.

“As we mark this day, remember: a period-friendly world is possible when we choose compassion over stigma, education over silence, and action over indifference. Together, we can ensure no girl is left behind. Together, we can eradicate menstrual poverty,” she concluded.

In his goodwill message, the Venerable Okechukwu Owhonda, in charge of St. Simon’s Anglican Church, Okporo District, commended AIRC for the intervention.

Venerable Owhonda, represented by Miss Monica Iwezor, Teenage Coordinator of the church, described the programme as impactful and beneficial, and advised the girls to prioritise cleanliness, hygiene and their dignity.

The event featured interactive health talks and the distribution of sanitary pads. Teachers, volunteers and healthcare workers present thanked AIRC for the initiative and pledged to sustain menstrual health awareness in their schools.

For a better society

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