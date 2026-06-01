3rd anniversary: I’m leading Plateau on the path of accountability, transparency, says Mutfwang

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering willingness, desire and determination towards leading the state on the path of inclusive governance anchor on accountability and transparency.

Governor Mutfwang acknowledged that inspite of the challenges, his administration provides significant intervention in the areas of infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, water supply, youth empowerment among others.

The governor made the revelation on Sunday at the COCIN headquarters Church in Jos, during a thanksgiving service marking his three years anniversary in office.

He said upon assumption of office in May 2023, his administration inherited enormous economic and structural difficulties, but “through all challenges I learned to trust in Jesus and depend on God.

“I am colour-blind as far as Plateau leadership is concern. I don’t care, know tribe or religion because I am duty duty bound to provide much needed stewardship for Plateau people,” Governor Mutfwang stated.

He said security challenges is complex but appreciates President Bola Tinubu’s proactive measures to nip the situation in the bud.

Emphasizing on the need for unity of purpose amongst Plateau sons and daughters, the opined that, “We have erected unnecessary barriers for long. If God does not deliver us from ourselves, were the enemies of ourselves. It is happening in worship places, civil service and many places.”

The governor further explained there is ongoing road construction across the 16 local government areas of the state except Langtang South, but assured there is an intervention coming soon in that regards alongside effort to address water scarcity in the locality.

“We spent N16 billion paying pension and gratuity. We need about N50 billion to offset the outstanding balance.

“We also need about N500 billion to complete roads construction inherited right from the administration of Chief Joshua Dariye to Simon Lalong’s eras.

“We will continue doing our best with the limited resources at our disposal as seek guidance from God, spiritual leaders, traditional rulers, stakeholders and Plateau people,” Governor added.

Taking his exhortation from the gospel according to Psalm 136:1-4 and Psalm 3:1-8 titled: “Celebration of thanksgiving and a call for unity,” Rev. Dr. Dunka Gomwalk who doubled as the Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State chapter acknowledged that prayers and worship is a total declaration of dependent on God.

The clergyman said good things happened when God’s people unite saying, it is very important to have the understanding of time and season as well as God’s purpose for the time.

“Plateau State in the past three years had its own significant fear shared of challenges and it is by God’s grace and mercy were not consumed by the enemies.

“It is time to put aside our differences, coming together to defeat common enemies as God gave Plateau leader at the appointed to fulfil a purpose”, Rev. Gomwalk mentioned.

While applauding Governor Mutfwang’s development stride despite the challenges of insecurity, the preacher appealed that much is needed to be done in publicizing the work the present administration is doing.

For a better society

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