WIEN pledges to partner firms on building gender diversity, inclusive culture

Female energy industry professionals attend a programme hosted by ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria.

The Women in Energy Network (WIEN) has reaffirmed its commitment to partnering organizations that promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, commending ExxonMobil for creating an environment that supports the growth and advancement of women in the energy industry.

The endorsement followed WIEN’s participation in a wellness session themed “Adaptability in Modern Times,” held in Ikoyi over the weekend. The programme was organized by the Women’s Interest Network (WIN) in partnership with Brahma Kumaris Lagos and hosted by Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (EEPNL), ExxonMobil’s deepwater affiliate in Nigeria.

WIEN said the event underscored the importance of building resilient, adaptable and inclusive workplaces capable of attracting and retaining the best female talents in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The organization pledged continued collaboration with ExxonMobil and other stakeholders to strengthen workplace cultures that are free from bias and provide equal opportunities for professional advancement.

Daily Champion reports that WIEN represents thousands of individual and corporate members across Nigeria’s energy value chain. Its membership includes professionals from major international and indigenous energy companies, as well as independent operators. The network has consistently advocated fair workplace policies, gender inclusion and equitable career opportunities for women.

Leading the WIEN delegation were Ifeoma Ukabiala and Lola Oyenakan, alongside a team of accomplished women professionals from across the industry.

In a message introducing the programme, Ayodeji Adetunji said ExxonMobil remains committed to promoting diversity and fostering a culture of inclusion, wellness and professional development.

According to her, employee-led networks play a critical role in advancing these objectives by providing mentoring opportunities, professional development platforms and avenues for community engagement.

“One of the ways we support this commitment is through employee-led networks that provide development opportunities, mentoring and community engagement. The Women’s Interest Network is a key example, established to advance the professional and personal growth of women across the company,” she said.

Adetunji added that the wellness session formed part of the company’s broader focus on personal wellbeing, resilience and professional growth within the energy community.

The event featured presentations by Charlie Hogg, who shared practical insights on navigating change, building adaptability and maintaining wellbeing in an increasingly dynamic professional environment.

Through interactive discussions, participants exchanged ideas, reflected on personal experiences and explored strategies for achieving both personal and professional success.

Also present at the event was Jagir Baxi, whose attendance was described by WIEN as a strong demonstration of the company’s commitment to empowering women and promoting inclusive leadership.

Speaking after the event, Oyenakan praised ExxonMobil for creating an atmosphere characterized by collaboration, purpose and shared ambition.

She noted that the programme provided a valuable platform for learning, networking and strengthening relationships among women professionals in the energy sector.

Participants also took part in networking sessions that enabled them to build new professional connections, deepen existing relationships and celebrate the power of women supporting women in driving growth and excellence across Nigeria’s energy industry.

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