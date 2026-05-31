23.1 C
Lagos
May 31, 2026
Trending now

Abuja fatal road crash claims Four

Gas is good for business: Shell takes campaign on cleaner energy to…

Renaissance CEO Backs Youth to Drive Africa’s Energy Future

Ogbechie to Entrepreneurs: Mentorship and Resilience will grow Nigeria’s economy

Sahara group enters Mauritania to boost west Africa’s maritime trade

Konga Unveils Mid-Year Shopping Festival to Drive Value Amid Economic Pressures

PDP Crisis deepens as Doherty faction threatens to expel Bode George, others,…

Four in ten Nigerian adults have high blood pressure 

Jonathan emerges presidential candidate amid tension btw Wike/Makinde led PDP factions

Wole Olanipekun and the law of the land

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Sahara group enters Mauritania to boost west Africa’s maritime trade

by Editor085

Sahara Group has commenced bunkering operations in Mauritania after securing a 2026 bunkering licence from the Mauritanian government, a move expected to strengthen the country’s role as a strategic maritime and energy hub along the West African coast.

 

The development positions Mauritania to capture growing vessel traffic and maritime trade activity across the Atlantic corridor, while supporting Africa’s broader ambition to improve regional logistics infrastructure and energy supply chains.

 

 

As part of the launch, Sahara Group deployed the FT NERVI, a 7,600 deadweight tonnage bunker tanker currently stationed offshore Nouadhibou, to supply internationally compliant marine fuels to regional and global vessels operating within Mauritanian waters.

 

The operation will provide ISO 8217:2022 Marine Gasoil (MGO) and 0.50 per cent Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), helping shipping operators meet evolving international fuel quality and environmental compliance standards.

 

According to Wale Ajibade, the initiative is designed to improve port competitiveness, enhance vessel turnaround efficiency, and strengthen maritime infrastructure supporting regional and international trade flows.

 

He noted that establishing operational bunkering capacity in Mauritania represents a strategic investment in Africa’s maritime economy at a time when global shipping routes and energy logistics are increasingly focused on resilient regional supply hubs.

 

 

Industry analysts say the project could improve Mauritania’s attractiveness as a refuelling and offshore support destination for vessels operating across West and North West Africa, potentially boosting associated port services, marine logistics, and foreign investment inflows.

 

The launch also aligns with growing international demand for cleaner marine fuels as shipping companies adapt to stricter emissions regulations introduced by the International Maritime Organization.

 

 

Sahara Group said the availability of low-sulphur fuel products demonstrates its commitment to supporting environmentally compliant shipping operations while enabling efficient trade connectivity across African maritime corridors.

 

The Mauritania operation expands Sahara Group’s footprint in Africa’s maritime and midstream energy sectors, complementing its existing investments in LPG shipping, energy infrastructure, and cleaner energy access initiatives across several African markets

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

NUPENG, PENGASSAN rejects NNPC external recruitment

Editor

Dangote Signs $400 Million Equipment Deal to Fast Track Refinery Expansion

Editor

NUPRC reaffirms commitment to driving regulatory efficiency, investment growth

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişjojobetmeritbetcasibomCasibom girişcasibomromabetJojobet GirişcasibomcasibomcasibomjojobetMadridbetMadridbetcasibom girişbetgaranti girişganobetpokerklasjojobetnakitbahisMarsbahis GüncelCasibommatbetJojobetGrandPashaBet destekDeneme bonusu veren siteler 2026jojobet girişholiganbetCasibom GirişGrandPashaBet ŞikayetJojobet GirişJojobet Giriş