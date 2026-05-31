Sahara group enters Mauritania to boost west Africa’s maritime trade

Sahara Group has commenced bunkering operations in Mauritania after securing a 2026 bunkering licence from the Mauritanian government, a move expected to strengthen the country’s role as a strategic maritime and energy hub along the West African coast.

The development positions Mauritania to capture growing vessel traffic and maritime trade activity across the Atlantic corridor, while supporting Africa’s broader ambition to improve regional logistics infrastructure and energy supply chains.

As part of the launch, Sahara Group deployed the FT NERVI, a 7,600 deadweight tonnage bunker tanker currently stationed offshore Nouadhibou, to supply internationally compliant marine fuels to regional and global vessels operating within Mauritanian waters.

The operation will provide ISO 8217:2022 Marine Gasoil (MGO) and 0.50 per cent Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), helping shipping operators meet evolving international fuel quality and environmental compliance standards.

According to Wale Ajibade, the initiative is designed to improve port competitiveness, enhance vessel turnaround efficiency, and strengthen maritime infrastructure supporting regional and international trade flows.

He noted that establishing operational bunkering capacity in Mauritania represents a strategic investment in Africa’s maritime economy at a time when global shipping routes and energy logistics are increasingly focused on resilient regional supply hubs.

Industry analysts say the project could improve Mauritania’s attractiveness as a refuelling and offshore support destination for vessels operating across West and North West Africa, potentially boosting associated port services, marine logistics, and foreign investment inflows.

The launch also aligns with growing international demand for cleaner marine fuels as shipping companies adapt to stricter emissions regulations introduced by the International Maritime Organization.

Sahara Group said the availability of low-sulphur fuel products demonstrates its commitment to supporting environmentally compliant shipping operations while enabling efficient trade connectivity across African maritime corridors.

The Mauritania operation expands Sahara Group’s footprint in Africa’s maritime and midstream energy sectors, complementing its existing investments in LPG shipping, energy infrastructure, and cleaner energy access initiatives across several African markets