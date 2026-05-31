23.1 C
Lagos
May 31, 2026
Trending now

Abuja fatal road crash claims Four

Gas is good for business: Shell takes campaign on cleaner energy to…

Renaissance CEO Backs Youth to Drive Africa’s Energy Future

Ogbechie to Entrepreneurs: Mentorship and Resilience will grow Nigeria’s economy

Sahara group enters Mauritania to boost west Africa’s maritime trade

Konga Unveils Mid-Year Shopping Festival to Drive Value Amid Economic Pressures

PDP Crisis deepens as Doherty faction threatens to expel Bode George, others,…

Four in ten Nigerian adults have high blood pressure 

Jonathan emerges presidential candidate amid tension btw Wike/Makinde led PDP factions

Wole Olanipekun and the law of the land

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Renaissance CEO Backs Youth to Drive Africa’s Energy Future

by Editor076

Renaissance Africa Energy Company has called on young professionals to take a leading role in driving innovation, sustainability, and long-term energy security across the continent.

Renaissance’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tony Attah, made the call in Ghana at the just-concluded Africa Young Professionals Workshop (AYPW) 2026, hosted by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Africa Region.

 

Attah, who was represented by Renaissance’s Vice President for Exploration, Mr. Johnbosco Uche,  emphasised that Africa’s energy challenge is not one of resource scarcity, but of access and execution.

 

Speaking on the theme, “Advancing Africa’s Energy Future: The Role of Young Professionals in Technology, Sustainability and Future-Proofing,” he said, “Africa does not have an energy shortage. Africa has an energy access problem, and that is a very different diagnosis.”

Attah challenged young professionals to step forward as solution-builders, noting that despite Africa’s vast energy potential necessary for the global energy transition, more than 600 million Africans still lack reliable access to electricity.

He therefore called for an increased investment in energy infrastructure; greater value retention along Africa’s resource value chains; deeper integration of technology to drive efficiency and scale; and a balanced approach to sustainability spanning environmental, social, and financial priorities.

According to Attah, the future of energy will be shaped by professionals who can harness data, artificial intelligence, and digital systems to optimise performance and unlock new value across the sector. He cited Renaissance’s employee-led innovation initiatives such as the deployment of an electric vehicle charging station within its operational footprint in the Niger Delta, to demonstrate how young professionals are already driving change from within.

One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of the Citation of Honour to Attah by the SPE Ghana in recognition his leadership and contributions to the advancement of the energy sector., as well as his continued commitment to knowledge sharing and industry development across Africa.

 

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Savannah Energy signs SPA to acquire interests in three East African Power Projects

Editor

TD Africa, EcoFlow Present Clean, Reliable Energy to Nigerians

Editor

Bellazir Energy officially launches with bold vision to transform Nigeria’s downstream sector

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişjojobetmeritbetcasibomCasibom girişcasibomromabetJojobet GirişcasibomcasibomcasibomjojobetMadridbetMadridbetcasibom girişbetgaranti girişganobetpokerklasjojobetnakitbahisMarsbahis GüncelCasibommatbetJojobetGrandPashaBet destekDeneme bonusu veren siteler 2026jojobet girişholiganbetCasibom GirişGrandPashaBet ŞikayetJojobet GirişJojobet Giriş