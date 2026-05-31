PDP Crisis deepens as Doherty faction threatens to expel Bode George, others, over Wike criticism

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

The internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has escalated in Lagos, with the Adedeji Doherty-led South-West faction threatening to expel former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, over his continued criticism of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Doherty, the PDP National Vice Chairman for the South-West, issued the warning on Sunday, May 3, 2026, saying the party would no longer tolerate “incessant criticisms” from George.

He said disciplinary action could follow if the veteran politician persists.

“We won’t hesitate to expel Chief Bode George from his ward and local government in Lagos State if he continues to malign Wike in the media.

Enough is enough!” Doherty said in a statement reacting to the recent Supreme Court judgment on the PDP leadership dispute.

He described the Supreme Court ruling as “timely and expected,” and maintained that the PDP would now “wield its big stick” against “recalcitrant spoilers” seeking to undermine the party’s unity.

Doherty also criticised the Ibadan national convention spearheaded by Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde, alleging it was held without recourse to the party’s statutory framework requiring ward and state congresses before a national convention.

The Lagos State PDP chapter quickly dismissed Doherty’s threat, questioning his legitimacy to discipline any member.

In a statement by Publicity Secretary Dr. Christopher Odianarewo, the party described Doherty as “an attention-seeking interloper with no legitimate standing to dictate, threaten, or pronounce disciplinary measures within the PDP”.

“Chief Bode George’s stature in the PDP is firmly rooted in history, sacrifice, and institutional loyalty, values clearly alien to Mr. Doherty and his co-travellers,” the statement said.

“No individual who is not a bona fide and constitutionally recognised member of the PDP has the authority to expel anyone from the party”.

The Lagos PDP also accused Doherty of visible alignment with elements of the ruling APC, suggesting his actions “bear all the hallmarks of a political infiltrator whose primary objective is to destabilise the PDP from within”.

The latest clash follows months of open hostility between factions loyal to George and Makinde, and those aligned with Doherty and Wike.

Doherty had earlier been suspended by the Lagos PDP over alleged financial misappropriation, a move he had dismissed.

Tensions flared further after former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose called for the retirement of elders, including George at a Lagos forum attended by Doherty.

George’s loyalists accused Doherty of sitting by while Fayose “denigrated leaders of the party”.

As the 2027 general elections approach, the widening cracks within the Lagos and South-West PDP underscore the challenge facing the party’s national leadership in reconciling competing factions ahead of the polls.

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