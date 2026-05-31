Ogbechie to Entrepreneurs: Mentorship and Resilience will grow Nigeria’s economy

The Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Mr Gabriel Ogbechie, has emphasised the importance of mentorship, innovation, resilience, and strategic leadership in building sustainable businesses and driving economic growth in Nigeria.

Ogbechie stated this on Tuesday during the maiden edition of Gabriel Ogbechie’s Entrepreneurship Symposium held in Lagos as part of activities commemorating his 60th birthday.

The symposium, which attracted entrepreneurs, business executives, professionals, and aspiring business owners from different sectors, was organised to provide a platform for knowledge sharing, mentorship, networking, and entrepreneurial development.

Speaking during the event, Ogbechie said the initiative was conceived out of a desire to nurture a new generation of entrepreneurs equipped with the right mindset, values, and business knowledge required to succeed in an increasingly competitive and evolving economic environment.

According to him, entrepreneurship goes beyond profit-making, noting that it demands discipline, consistency, innovation, integrity, and the ability to remain focused despite economic challenges.

He said the symposium was designed to expose young entrepreneurs to practical experiences and real-life business lessons capable of shaping their personal and professional growth.

Ogbechie noted that many successful businesses thrive not only because of access to capital but also because of mentorship, strategic guidance, and continuous learning.

“The purpose of this symposium is to inspire entrepreneurs and expose them to experiences, ideas, and conversations that can positively transform their businesses and future,” he said.

He added that creating platforms where young business owners can interact with accomplished industry leaders remains critical to national development and economic sustainability.

The event featured keynote sessions and panel discussions delivered by prominent business leaders and professionals who shared insights on leadership, innovation, enterprise development, and economic transformation.

Executive Director of Sahara Group, Mr. Tope Shonubi, urged entrepreneurs to embrace integrity, patience, resilience, and innovation in building sustainable businesses.

He noted that long-term business success is rooted in consistency, credibility, and the ability to adapt to changing realities in the business environment.

Shonubi also commended Ogbechie for his continued commitment to supporting and empowering entrepreneurs through impactful initiatives capable of contributing to national growth.

Also speaking, the Chairman of AA Holdings, Mr Austin Avuru, stressed the need for increased investment in education, healthcare, and innovation, describing them as major drivers of economic and social development.

He urged both public and private sector stakeholders to prioritise policies and initiatives capable of creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs and innovators across the country.

Also speaking at the symposium, the wife of the celebrant and Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited, Mrs Godrey Ogbechie, described the initiative as a reflection of her husband’s long-standing passion for mentoring and empowering young entrepreneurs.

She noted that the symposium was conceived not merely as a celebration of his 60th birthday, but as a strategic platform to inspire, support, and equip emerging business owners with the knowledge, exposure, and confidence needed to succeed.

According to her, entrepreneurship remains a critical driver of national development, stressing the need to continually invest in young innovators and business-minded individuals capable of creating lasting impact in society.

As part of activities at the event, ten selected entrepreneurs received financial support of N5 million each to strengthen and expand their businesses, further reinforcing the symposium’s objective of empowering emerging business leaders and promoting entrepreneurial excellence in Nigeria.

Other speakers and Panelists at the symposium include the Group Managing Director, Nepal Energies, Mrs. Ngozi Ekeoma, Group Manging Director, GIG Motors, Mr. Chidi Ajaere, Group Manging Director, VFD Group, Mr. Nonso Okpala, West Africa Strategy Lead, PWC, Mr. Olusegun Zaccheaus, Special Adviser to Minister of Finance, Mr. Idris Bello-Osagie, and Chairman Konstructum Contracting Company, Mr. Yomi Awobokun.