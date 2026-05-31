Konga Unveils Mid-Year Shopping Festival to Drive Value Amid Economic Pressures

Businesses and consumers across the continent are currently navigating a complex macroeconomic landscape marked by inflationary pressures and shifting market dynamics, strategic purchasing has become an absolute necessity. In response to this economic reality, e-commerce powerhouse Konga has officially announced its upcoming flagship campaign for June: the Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival.

The campaign, which runs throughout June, will feature exclusive deals across major product categories including electronics, computing, home appliances, fashion, beauty products, groceries, office equipment, and mobile devices. Customers are expected to enjoy significant price reductions on products from leading global brands such as Samsung, HP, Lenovo, iTEC, L’Oréal, and Unilever.

In addition to the extensive discounts, the festival will feature Flash Sales, Treasure Hunts, Live Auctions, bundle offers, and free delivery on selected products within major cities nationwide.

One of the major highlights of this year’s campaign is the expansion of KongaNow, Konga’s premium same-day delivery service. Through this infrastructure, verified orders placed before the daily cut-off time qualify for swift delivery, helping customers and businesses receive critical purchases within hours.

The campaign is strategically positioned as a value-driven intervention for households, SMEs, and corporate organisations facing rising procurement and operational costs. By leveraging direct partnerships with manufacturers and authorised distributors, Konga is able to offer authentic products at highly competitive prices while eliminating many intermediary costs associated with traditional retail channels.

For businesses and corporate organisations planning Q2 and Q3 procurement cycles, the Mid-Year Shopping Festival presents an opportunity to acquire essential technology infrastructure, office equipment, and operational tools at discounted rates. Enterprise hardware, laptops, computing accessories, smart office devices, and other business solutions will feature prominently during the campaign.

Consumers will also benefit from deep discounts on smartphones, televisions, kitchen appliances, home electronics, and lifestyle products from respected global brands. In addition, bulk purchase offers on fast-moving consumer goods are expected to provide relief for families seeking more affordable access to everyday essentials.

Speaking on the campaign, the Group Head of Marketing at Konga, Victor Oluwaleye, described the Mid-Year Shopping Festival as a strategic initiative designed to provide value, affordability, and convenience for Nigerians despite prevailing economic pressures.

“In today’s economy, consumers are more intentional about value, affordability, and trust. The Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival was created to bridge that gap by giving Nigerians access to premium products at exceptional prices while ensuring convenience and reliability throughout the shopping process,” he said.

According to him, the campaign reflects Konga’s continued commitment to supporting businesses and consumers through a robust commerce ecosystem powered by technology, logistics infrastructure, retail outlets, strategic partnerships, and efficient fulfilment systems.

Industry observers believe Konga’s integrated commerce structure continues to distinguish the company within Nigeria’s retail and e-commerce landscape. Beyond its digital platform, the company operates a broad ecosystem that includes seamless payment, physical retail stores, warehousing infrastructure, customer support systems, logistics operations, and technology-driven fulfilment capabilities.

This omni-channel approach allows customers to browse products online, complete purchases digitally, or walk into Konga retail outlets nationwide for personalized support and immediate transactions. Analysts say this blend of physical and digital infrastructure has become increasingly important in building trust and improving customer confidence in the Nigerian e-commerce sector.

As inflationary pressures continue to shape consumer behaviour across Africa, experts believe campaigns such as the Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival will play a significant role in helping consumers and businesses access quality products more affordably while supporting broader economic activity.

With strategic global partnerships, expanding logistics capabilities, and customer-focused pricing initiatives, Konga continues to reinforce its position as one of Nigeria’s leading technology-driven commerce platforms.