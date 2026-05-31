Jonathan emerges presidential candidate amid tension btw Wike/Makinde led PDP factions

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Makinde-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed former President Goodluck Jonathan as its Presidential Candidate for the 2027 election during a Special National Convention held at its office premises in Abuja, after FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike sealed-off the A-Class Event Centre and all roads leading to the venue on Saturday, 30, 2026.

In what was described as a vicious show of power, the minister had ordered the FCT Police Command to seal-off the event centre where the party faction had proposed to use for the ratification ceremony, warning operators of the facility of dire consequences should they allow the use of the space.

Condemning the action in a statement, the faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien, said the party served statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and notified relevant security agencies about the event.

“The venue, A-Class Event Centre in Wuse 2, was fully paid for and written access granted to the party for preparatory activities,” he said, adding that the management of the event centre later attempted to cancel the booking.

The PDP stated that the attempt was made following what the party described as an invitation and threat from FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who warned that the certificate of occupancy would be revoked and the facility demolished if the convention held there.

The party said it reminded the management of the subsisting contract and added that the Federal Capital Territory Administration further escalated the matter by issuing a statement threatening total revocation of titles of business premises hosting events deemed unlawful by the administration.

“The situation intensified on Friday, May 29, 2026, when more than 20 truckloads of policemen were deployed to block the entire road leading to the event centre.” The PDP said the action forced motorists to drive against traffic.

“Following the development, PDP leaders summoned an emergency meeting of the Board of Trustees, Interim National Working Committee, National Executive Committee, state chairmen, candidates, and other stakeholders. After assessing the situation, they decided to abort the plan to forcefully use the venue.”

The party said the decision was taken after a passionate appeal by elder statesmen. The elders advised maturity over physical confrontation, warning that engaging in unnecessary struggle would amount to “a mad person running naked” while others would conclude that two mad people were running.

“On the main agenda, stakeholders unanimously affirmed President Goodluck Jonathan as the presidential candidate and flag bearer of the PDP for the 2027 presidential election. A motion to that effect was moved and seconded, while formal presentation and flag-giving ceremonies were slated for a later date.”

The PDP condemned what it called the brazen use of unmitigated power by officials of the administration, especially the FCT Minister.

It warned that unchecked dictatorial tendencies could lead to the collapse of democracy and validated the party’s fear of the ruling party.

The party called on President Bola Tinubu to de-escalate political tensions and urged members to remain steadfast in the struggle.

It concluded by declaring the PDP united, prepared and mobilised to rescue Nigeria through democratic means in the 2027 general elections.

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was conspicuously absent at the event and was neither represented nor did he send any goodwill message.

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