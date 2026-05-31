JMG Solar installs hybrid solar power system for St-Catherine Specialist Hospital in Abuja

St-Catherine Specialist Hospital in Wuse 2 just went brighter and cheaper, as JMG Solar, the renewable arm of JMG Limited, has completed a hybrid solar power system for the hospital, slashing diesel use and energy bills with zero upfront cost.

Founded in 1999 in Port Harcourt, St-Catherine opened its Abuja branch in 2016, intending to deliver world-class care and medical tourism. But like most Nigerian hospitals, power reliability and high energy costs were a constant drag.

St. Catherine’s Specialist Hospitals Limited boasts a team of highly experienced and skilled medical staff, as well as support staff, who work together to ensure that the hospital becomes a world-class hospital and actively participates in medical tourism.

In view of achieving its goal of delivering world-class health services, St’ Catherine Hospital, Abuja, desired a stable and efficient power supply, intending to achieve increased reliability/uptime, maintain eco-friendly initiatives, and reduce energy bills

The project was designed to enhance energy reliability, reduce electricity costs, and support the hospital’s eco-friendly energy initiatives. With healthcare facilities requiring uninterrupted electricity for critical operations, hybrid solar power systems are increasingly becoming a reliable energy solution across Nigeria.

With diesel consumption reducing from 2000litres per month to 1000litres over the period of 4months since the installation of the hybrid solutions, the hospital has effectively saved about 14 million naira on diesel purchase in the 4 months of using the solar system.

Power spend went from N7million a month (without Solar) to N5 million a month (with Solar), leading to a monthly savings of N2million, after deducting lease fees. All at no CAPEX to St’ Catherine.

Following a detailed load analysis conducted, JMG Solar engineered and deployed a hybrid solar system consisting of 92.8kWp solar photovoltaic generation, 65kW hybrid inverter capacity, and 160.8kWh lithium battery storage.

The installation includes 160 Longi solar panels rated at 580W each, three 20kW Deye hybrid inverters, and one 5kW inverter, as well as 30 Deye lithium batteries providing 160.8kWh of energy storage capacity. The system is installed by mounting the solar panels on the roof and integrating a smart monitoring system built into the inverter for real-time performance monitoring.

The hybrid solar system is capable of producing approximately 11.13MWh of solar energy per month, equivalent to about 133.63MWh annually, allowing the hospital to cover 100 percent of its energy demand through solar power and energy storage.

Beyond improving power reliability, the project contributes to environmental sustainability by reducing approximately 53,091 kilograms of carbon emissions annually.

Commenting on the project, Chisom Okoye, JMG’s representative on the project, said:

“The 65kW hybrid solar solution with 92.8kWp solar power and 160.8kWh lithium battery storage has been successfully installed and commissioned at the client’s facility. The system is fully operational and delivering reliable energy performance.”

Through its solar power division, JMG Solar continues to deliver hybrid solar power solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial customers across Nigeria, helping organizations improve energy efficiency while reducing operational costs and environmental impact.