Ikeja Electric Ignites Safety Consciousness Across Lagos Schools on Children’s Day

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution company, celebrated this year’s Children’s Day by executing an impactful educational outreach across selected public primary schools within its franchise network.

The initiative saw the company visit C. M, S. Primary School and Howells Nursery & Primary School, both located within the Bariga community, where students were engaged through practical electricity safety sessions, interactive learning activities, and the donation of educational materials.

Driven by the company’s Personal Corporate Social Responsibility (P-CSR) framework, and executed by its Employee Volunteer Scheme (EVS), this initiative seamlessly merged critical safety advocacy with structural academic support to bring energy and interactive learning directly into the classrooms, vividly highlighting Ikeja Electric’s deep-seated commitment to nurturing responsible future citizens within its host communities.

Speaking during the outreach, the Head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Okotie, emphasized the importance of connecting with children at an early stage. “Every child deserves not just access to education, but the knowledge to stay safe in their everyday environment. Electricity is a vital part of modern life, and helping children understand how to engage with it safely is one of the most powerful ways we can protect their future,” he stated.

Reinforcing the company’s broader vision of impact beyond energy distribution, he added: “For us at Ikeja Electric, this is bigger than a CSR activity, it is an investment in the future of our communities. When we step into classrooms like those in Bariga, we are not just sharing safety tips; we are shaping mindsets, building awareness, and inspiring young minds to dream bigger and learn better.”

Highlighting the connection between community engagement and infrastructure development, the Spokesperson added that host communities remain the bedrock of the company’s operations, with the children serving as the very heartbeat of those neighbourhoods. “When we invest in their safety and provide them with educational tools, we are actively mitigating domestic electrical accidents while building a generation that values civic responsibility. Ikeja Electric will continue to look beyond the power grid to ignite sustainable social growth, ensuring our business footprint leaves a legacy of empowered, enlightened, and protected minds,” the Spokesperson remarked.

The sessions were delivered in a highly engaging, age-appropriate format, enabling pupils to actively participate, ask questions, and share their own experiences. Key topics included identifying electrical hazards, safe practices at home and school, and what to do in case of electrical emergencies.

The management of the institutions visited expressed immense gratitude for the intervention and commended Ikeja Electric for prioritizing public safety education. They emphasized that equipping young learners with lifesaving knowledge creates an invaluable ripple effect that extends from the classroom straight to their respective homes and neighbourhoods