IGP approves promotion of 17,952 police officers nationwide

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, has approved the promotion of 17,952 junior police officers across various ranks in the Nigeria Police Force as part of ongoing efforts to enhance personnel welfare, boost morale and reward diligence, professionalism and dedication to duty.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja

The promotion exercise, which cuts across commands and formations nationwide, comprises the elevation of 165 Sergeants to the rank of Inspector, 73 Corporals to the rank of Sergeant and 17,714 Constables to the rank of Corporal.

The Inspector-General of Police noted that timely promotion remains a critical component of the Force’s human resource management strategy and a key tool for motivating officers to remain committed to the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities. He emphasized that the advancement of deserving personnel reflects the commitment of the current Police leadership to merit, career progression, and institutional development.

Disu congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to see their elevation as a call to greater responsibility, professionalism, discipline and dedication to service.

He urged them to uphold the core values of the Force and continue to discharge their duties with integrity, respect for human rights and commitment to the rule of law.

He noted that the Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting excellence, rewarding hard work, and strengthening institutional capacity in line with global best practices in policing.

For a better society

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