How God uses Apostle Psalm Okpe to break chains , rewrite stories at ‘One Big Night With Jesus’

There are nights that pass quietly into memory, and then there are nights that permanently alter the course of human lives. For the hundreds of worshippers who packed the auditorium of Fresh Oil International Church in Egbeda, Lagos, the annual flagship program, “One Big Night with Jesus,” was safely the latter. Under the formidable theme “God of War,” the atmosphere didn’t just feel like a church service; it felt like a rescue mission. Through electrifying praise and deeply emotional worship, the night became a global showcase of what happens when a spiritual leader completely yields himself to be the hands and feet of God on earth.

At the center of this divine movement was the host, Apostle Psalm Okpe. For years, the world has known him as a powerful preacher, but on this specific night, God used him as a direct answer to the secret, tearful prayers of the broken. It quickly became clear that the “God of War” was not there to fight flesh and blood, but to wage war against the poverty, debt, and despair holding everyday people captive.

The sermon of the night was ultimately preached not through words alone, but through staggering, life-changing generosity that left the congregation weeping with joy. In a beautiful moment of honor, Apostle Okpe shocked the auditorium by presenting two beautiful cars to two devoted ministers within the same fold, pastor Kate and Minister Ayo Winnie, proving that dedication in the vineyard of God never goes unnoticed.

But the miracles were only just beginning, as the Apostle leaned into a deep sense of compassion to lift crushing financial weights off the shoulders of struggling mothers. Sister Mercy, who had been quietly battling the burden of her children’s education, received a financial lifeline of ₦200,000 to clear their outstanding school fees. Then, in a moment that proved God’s eyes are on the stranger, a woman visiting the church for the very first time shared her heartbreaking story of how her children had been sent home from school because she couldn’t pay their fees. Without a moment’s hesitation, Apostle Okpe stepped into the gap and paid the school fees for both children on the spot, turning a stranger’s despair into a testimony of divine tracking.

Perhaps the most tangible financial deliverance of the night belonged to Mrs. Elizabeth. Walking into the service heavily burdened by a debt of ₦286,000, she watched her financial shackles break instantly as the Apostle fully settled the debt. She left the auditorium not just debt-free, but with her dignity, hope, and freedom fully restored.

Reflecting on the overwhelming evening, Apostle Psalm Okpe humbly acknowledged that while “One Big Night with Jesus” is a yearly tradition, this edition carried a distinct weight of divine glory due to the historic turnout and the sheer volume of lives transformed. He noted that seeing the joy on the faces of people as God met them at their absolute points of need was the greatest testimony of all.

As the lights finally dimmed and the crowd dispersed into the Lagos night, they carried home something far greater than temporary excitement. They left with lasting memories and tangible proof that in a world filled with hardship, God is still actively using His servants to rewrite family histories, restore joy, and love people in the most practical, human ways possible.

The music ministers were so electrified in their worship, and everyone was so spiritually refreshed during their worship. The likes of Psalm 100, AY, Abimbola Rain, Henry Praise, Israel Folarin, Frank Evidence, Berry Henry, among others.

It was a life-transforming program. An atmosphere of worship, blessing and spirit-filled. Sinners was saved, Backsliders were restored, Believers were edified, Prophecies with solutions and Breakthroughs.

For a better society

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