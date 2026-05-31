Four in ten Nigerian adults have high blood pressure 

By Victor TalksHealth

Hypertension — high blood pressure — kills silently. It has no symptoms until it causes a stroke, a heart attack, or kidney failure. Nigeria is in the grip of a crisis that most people cannot feel, and that is precisely what makes it so dangerous.

There is a disease that has been quietly working its way through Nigerian families for decades entering homes without warning, leaving no early symptoms, and announcing itself only when it has already done serious damage. It is called hypertension, or high blood pressure.

According to the most recent national health data, it now affects four in every ten Nigerian adults. That is approximately 35 to 40 million people walking around with dangerously elevated pressure in their arteries, the majority of whom have never been told.

The Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey 2023–2025 confirms that between 35 and 40 percent of Nigerian adults are living with hypertension. An earlier comprehensive modelling study published in Global Heart journal put the national average at 30.9 percent, with the South East recording the highest regional prevalence at 33.3 percent and men in that zone reaching 40.8 percent. Despite this burden, treatment rates remain critically low: research published in the European Heart Journal in 2024 found that while 60 percent of hypertensive Nigerians are aware of their condition, only 34 percent are on treatment, and a mere 12 percent have their blood pressure under control.

What Is High Blood Pressure and Why Is It Dangerous?

Your heart pumps blood around your body through a network of vessels called arteries. Blood pressure is the force that blood exerts against the walls of those arteries as it flows. A normal reading is around 120/80 mmHg, you may have seen these numbers at a hospital or pharmacy. The first number (systolic) is the pressure when the heart beats. The second (diastolic) is the pressure when it rests between beats.

When blood pressure rises above 130/80 mmHg and stays elevated over time, the constant force begins to damage arterial walls. The heart has to work harder and harder to push blood through narrowed, stiffening vessels. Over years, this leads to the heart muscle itself becoming enlarged and weakened — a condition called hypertensive heart disease. It also strains blood vessels in the brain (causing strokes), in the kidneys (causing kidney failure), and in the eyes (causing vision loss). None of this causes pain. None of it causes obvious symptoms. That is why hypertension is called the silent killer.

A 2025 research study published in the journal Cureus, based on 1,799 patients at the Federal Medical Centre Abuja, found that hypertensive heart disease — where the heart itself has been damaged by long-term high blood pressure — had the highest disability-adjusted life years in West Sub-Saharan Africa in 2022, above even ischaemic heart disease. The damage is real, it is widespread, and it is largely preventable.

Symptoms that are often ignored or mistaken for other things

1) Persistent headaches, especially at the back of the head in the morning

2) Blurred or double vision

3) Nosebleeds without obvious cause

4) Shortness of breath during normal activities

5) Chest tightness or pain,

Pounding or irregular heartbeat (palpitations)

6) Dizziness or feeling faint when standing up

NB: Most people with high blood pressure have NO symptoms at all. The only reliable way to know is to check your blood pressure regularly

What Is Causing This Crisis in Nigeria?

Doctors and public health researchers point to a combination of lifestyle, environmental, and systemic factors that are driving Nigeria’s hypertension epidemic.

The most important dietary driver is excessive salt consumption. Nigeria’s average daily salt intake is estimated at 5.8 grams per day exceeding the WHO’s recommended maximum of 5 grams. Salt is hidden not just in what Nigerians add during cooking, but in seasoning cubes like Maggi and Knorr, in bread, in processed meats, and in an increasing range of packaged and fast foods entering the Nigerian market. Research published in Scientific Reports (2025) based on surveys in Abuja, Kano, and Ogun State found that discretionary salt — salt added during cooking and at the table — remains the single largest source of sodium in Nigerian diets.

Beyond salt, physical inactivity is a growing problem, particularly in urban centres where the nature of work and transport discourages walking. Obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, chronic stress, and the unrelenting pressure of urban poverty are all recognised risk factors. Importantly, studies show that hypertension is increasingly affecting young people: research from the University of Nigeria found significant rates of prehypertension and hypertension among undergraduate students in their early twenties, a population traditionally considered low-risk.

Risk Factors Every Nigerian Should Know

1) High salt diet — including heavy use of seasoning cubes which are very high in sodium

2) Physical inactivity — less than 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week

3) Overweight or obesity, especially abdominal (belly) fat

4) Excessive alcohol consumption

5) Smoking

6) Chronic stress, including work pressure, financial strain, and grief

7) Family history — if a parent or sibling has hypertension, your risk is significantly higher

8) Age — risk increases from your 30s onwards; but hypertension in young adults is now common in Nigeria

9) Uncontrolled diabetes

10) Not sleeping enough or sleeping poorly for extended periods

The Connection Between Hypertension and Heart Disease

Heart disease and hypertension are so deeply linked that doctors often speak of them as two expressions of the same underlying process. Hypertension is the single most important modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease globally. In Nigeria, hypertension accounts for 13.2 percent of the burden of heart attacks and 24.6 percent of all strokes, according to the Global Heart modelling study.

When the heart works under high pressure for years, it adapts by thickening its walls, a condition called left ventricular hypertrophy. Over time, the thickened heart muscle becomes stiff and cannot fill properly with blood. This is called diastolic dysfunction, and it progresses silently to heart failure: the heart can no longer pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs. The patient becomes breathless, fatigued, and unable to perform basic activities. At its end stages, heart failure is debilitating and life-limiting.

Beyond heart failure, hypertension also accelerates the process of atherosclerosis — the gradual narrowing and hardening of arteries by fatty deposits. This is what causes heart attacks. When the blood supply to part of the heart muscle is suddenly cut off, that part of the muscle dies. In Nigeria, this too often happens to a person who had no idea their blood pressure was elevated.

What You Can Do: Prevention and Treatment

The critical message is this: hypertension is both preventable and treatable. The 2025 joint guidelines from the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology, published in August 2025, confirmed that lifestyle modification remains the foundation of both prevention and treatment for all blood pressure levels.

Lifestyle Changes That Lower Blood Pressure — Proven By Research

1) Reduce salt intake: use less salt in cooking, reduce your use of seasoning cubes, avoid heavily salted snacks. Every gram of salt reduced daily lowers blood pressure measurably.

2) Exercise regularly: brisk walking for 30 minutes, five days a week, can reduce systolic blood pressure by 4 to 9 mmHg.

3) Lose excess weight: even a 5 kg weight loss can reduce blood pressure significantly.

4) Eat more fruits and vegetables: local options like tomatoes, ugu (pumpkin leaves), bitter leaf, avocado, and banana are protective.

5) Reduce alcohol: limit to no more than one drink per day for women, two for men.

6) Stop smoking: tobacco damages arterial walls and dramatically worsens cardiovascular risk

7) Manage stress: chronic stress keeps blood pressure elevated. Prayer, rest, community support, and recreation all have genuine health benefits

8) Sleep well: poor or insufficient sleep raises blood pressure and increases heart disease risk

9) Check your blood pressure regularly — at least once a year if you are over 30, even if you feel well

For people already diagnosed with hypertension, lifestyle changes are essential but often not sufficient on their own. Medication prescribed by a doctor is frequently needed to bring blood pressure to a safe level and keep it there. The good news is that blood pressure medications are available and affordable at most government hospitals and primary health care centres in Nigeria. The key step is attending for regular checks and not stopping medication when you feel well — hypertension has no symptoms, so feeling fine does not mean the pressure has normalised.

Where to Get Your Blood Pressure Checked

You do not need to go to a teaching hospital or a private clinic to check your blood pressure. Blood pressure measurements are available at every Primary Health Care (PHC) centre in Nigeria, at most pharmacies, and at community health outreach events organised by state ministries of health. Many churches and mosques have also begun hosting health screening days with blood pressure checks.

The recommendation from cardiologists is straightforward: if you are over 30, or if you have any risk factors listed in this article, get your blood pressure checked today. Do not wait for a headache or a chest pain to prompt you. By the time hypertension produces those symptoms, it may have already been damaging your heart, kidneys, and brain for years.

Victor Aniogbu (Victor TalksHealth) is a Human Anatomist and Wellness Advocate.

He wrote in from Owerri.