ESSN arrests two suspects with large quantity of illicit drugs in Edo

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Edo State Security Network (ESSN) has said it has arrested two suspects with large quantities of Illicit drugs at different locations in Benin City, Edo State.

The suspects, said to be identified as Efosa Uyi and Stella Thompson were arrested in different locations in Benin City with large quantities of cannabis that they sell to users, leading them to become drug addicts.

Drugs recovered by ESSN officials include Indian hemp, crystal methamphetamine (Ice), Colorado (Colos), Canadian Loud, and Scottish Loud, which were seized in large quantities.

Speaking to journalists on the success recorded by men of the ESSN, Commissioner for Public Security and Safety, Festus Ebea, warned drug addicts and those selling Illicit drugs to stay off Edo State, adding the State is not a safe haven for their operations.

Ebea said men of ESSN arrested the two suspects from different parts in Benin City and will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further prosecution, noting that the prosecution will be followed strictly to ensure justice is served.

“We have arrested two suspects at different points in Benin and primarily will hand them over to NDLEA. We are working hard to assist the drug agency in getting rid of those engaged in drug activities in the state.

“We are not relenting in combing the State and getting drug addicts, and those trading in illicit drugs off the State.

“These two suspects were arrested on Friday, 29th May 2026 with a large quantity of Illicit drugs.We are using this medium to warn those selling and dealing in illicit drugs to stop as the State will not be safe for them.”

He called on the youths to stay off drugs as it’s not beneficial to users as they remain useless and end up bad in society. “We equally call on the youths to stay off drugs, as it has no positive impact on their lives but rather end up being useless to society.

“To save our youth from these illicit drugs, we have to arrest those selling and distributing these drugs in society. Hence, these ones have been arrested and brought before the media.”

Ebea urged journalists to follow up on the story and ensure justice is served to serve as a deterrent to other youths. “We will do our best and call on the media to follow up and ensure justice is served.

“Our youths should stay off drugs as it has no benefits to any users. It will make you end up useless and degraded in society, and encourage the youths to stay off drugs and be safe.

For a better society

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