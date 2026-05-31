Energy Coy lauds FG’s gas expansion drive 

The Rolling Energy Ltd. has lauded the Federal Government’s commitment in driving Nigeria’s transition towards cleaner, more sustainable, and affordable energy solutions.

Mr Mubarak Danbatta, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, gave the commendation on Friday in Abuja at the commissioning of its Jahi High-Capacity Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Daughter Booster Station.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas) commissioned the facility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facility formed part of a broader national gas infrastructure expansion programme being implemented through a partnership between Rolling Energy Ltd. and the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF).

The company’s current rollout includes a combination of High Capacity CNG Daughter Booster Stations, Liquefied CNG Mother Stations, LCNG Daughter Stations and Regasified LNG facilities strategically located across Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, and Borno States.

In Jahi, Abuja, the new High Capacity CNG Daughter Booster Station features a sales capacity of 1,000 Standard Cubic Metres (SCM) per hour, supported by two CNG tube skids with a combined capacity of 17,000 SCM.

The facility also includes a Mass Conversion Centre equipped with trained technicians and world class conversion kits, with the capacity to convert up to 20 vehicles and 25 tricycles daily.

The station is expected to serve as a major CNG hub within the Federal Capital Territory, with the capacity to cater for over 1,000 CNG vehicles and 100 trucks daily, while significantly improving gas supply and distribution in Abuja and its environs.

Danbatta described the project as a demonstration of growing confidence in Nigeria’s gas future and the Federal Government’s commitment to utilising natural gas for economic growth, industrial development and energy security.

He said the project, which was in support of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (PI-CNG & EV) was designed to improve access to cleaner and affordable energy, while supporting transportation, industrial growth, job creation and economic development.

“Rolling Energy has also supported the Federal Government’s gas adoption agenda through the deployment of more than 8,000 vehicle conversion kits in collaboration with PI-CNG & EV.

“The growing adoption of gas-powered mobility solutions reflects increasing public acceptance of natural gas as a cleaner and more affordable transportation fuel,” he said.

Danbatta said that the facility had already recorded strong patronage since it commenced operation, serving between 350 and 400 vehicles daily.

He said the development demonstrated Nigerians’ confidence in natural gas as an economically viable energy solution.

He added that the project highlighted the benefits of collaboration between government policy, public sector financing and private sector execution in driving critical infrastructure development.

The Rolling Energy CEO commended MDGIF for supporting indigenous capacity and advancing gas infrastructure development.

He acknowledged the leadership of PI-CNG and EV for promoting cleaner mobility and accelerating natural gas adoption in the transportation sector.

Danbatta attributed the progress in the sector to the energy reforms and gas utilisation policies of President Tinubu, which he said had created an enabling environment for investments in the gas industry.

Speaking, Mr Oluwole Adama, the Executive Director, MDGIF reaffirmed their commitment to supporting gas infrastructure projects aimed at expanding energy access and promoting cleaner energy solutions across the country.

Adama, represented by the Deputy Director, Project Management, MDGIF, Dr Hussein Bassaka, described the development as another milestone to strengthening Nigeria’s gas infrastructure.

He said it would also advance the use of gas as a cleaner, more efficient and sustainable energy source.

He added that the agency was pleased to be associated with the project, which he said reflected the value of collaboration among government institutions, regulators and private sector partners.

The deputy director commended the President for providing visionary leadership and creating an enabling environment for investments in the gas sector.

He acknowledged the guidance of the MDGIF Governing Council, chaired by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for its regulatory support.