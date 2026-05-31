Abuja fatal road crash claims Four

Four persons, comprising three males and one female, lost their lives in a fatal road crash in the Central Business District of Abuja on Saturday.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent that the accident occurred around 6:00p.m, causing heavy traffic in the area.

According to the eyewitness, the victims were returning from Sallah celebrations when the incident occurred.

Also Mr Stanley Gonji, the Rescue Team Commander of the FRSC City Gate Unit, Abuja leading the team, ensured successful evacuation of the victims from the scene

NAN reports that efforts to obtain official details from the FRSC were ongoing.

The bodies of the deceased have been conveyed to the National Hospital, Abuja. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)