Tinubu launches national health emergency, unveils 145 tricycles, six boat ambulances, others

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

As part of the present administration’s reform programme in the health sector, President Bola Tinubu on Friday launched the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS), with the Federal Government unveiling 145 tricycle ambulances, six boat ambulances and emergency dispatch equipment aimed at improving access to healthcare services across the country, particularly in rural communities.

Speaking at the virtual presidential launch, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziak Adekunle Salako, described the initiative as a major step toward strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister said the investments reflected “a bold national vision where no Nigerian should lose their life because structured medical help could not reach them in time.”

Salako noted that the event was another milestone to strengthen Nigeria’s health system, expand access to lifesaving services, and ensure that quality healthcare reaches every Nigerian, whether in our urban centres, riverine communities, or the most remote rural parts of the country.

The occasion, which featured the official launch of the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS) assets including 145 tricycle ambulances, 6 boat ambulances, emergency communication and dispatch equipment to strengthen pre-hospital care across the nation, reflected a bold national vision where no Nigerian should lose their life because structured medical help could not reach them in time.

According to the minister: “Today, we are also commissioning several transformational health infrastructure projects across the country, including Emergency Operations Centres in Kano, Sokoto and Katsina States; the Lagos Vaccine Hub; Primary Healthcare infrastructure in Delta State; and multiple tertiary healthcare projects in our Federal Teaching Hospitals and Federal Medical Centres including the Trauma Centre at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria; the Mental Health Complex at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital; the Infertility and Assisted Reproductive Technology Centre in Bauchi; the Laboratory Complex at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital; and the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Complex at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, amongst several others.

“Your Excellency, Sir, I wish to inform this august gathering that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and its agencies has over 100 projects lined-up to mark the 3rd year annivesary of this administration but has selected a few across the 6 geopolitical zones for presidential commissioning. These projects collectively represents strategic investment in emergency and disease outbreak preparedness, specialised healthcare delivery in maternal and child health, trauma care, mental health and diagnostic services in alignment with the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative. Mr. President Sir, today’s event further reaffirm your administration’s commitment to building a resilient, people-centred health system that delivers hope, dignity, and quality healthcare for all Nigerians.

“In the last three years, under your able leadership, Mr. President, the Federal Government has continued a surefooted journey towards universal health coverage by expanding health insurance coverage by over 33% to ensure financial protection for more Nigerians, revitalizing over 4000 primary health centers and establishing 15 new federal tertiary health institutions to take healthcare closer to the people, providing over 500 high impact specialist health infrastucture including cancer centers of excellence and diagnostic centers to reverse the direction of medical tourism, just to mention a few. On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, agencies of the ministry, partners, and indeed all Nigerians, I sincerely thank Mr. President for his visionary leadership and steadfast support to the health sector.

“Your Excellency, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this historic event, and thank you all for being part of this renewed hope journey towards a healthier and stronger Nigeria.”

For a better society

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