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SEVCP pitch competition marks major milestone in commission commitment to building global competitive innovation across S’ East region of Nigeria

by Peter Anayo037

Governor of Enugu State,, His Excellency Peter Mbah with Managing Director/CEO South East Development Commission, Mr Mark Okoye, at the Inaugural South East Venture capital program (SEVCP) Pitch Competition, marking a major milestone in the commission’s commitment to building globally competitive innovation across the South East region of Nigeria.

 

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