SEDC announces winners of Venture Capital Program Pitch Competition

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The South East Development Commission (SEDC) has announced the winners of the inaugural South

East Venture Capital Program (SEVCP) Pitch Competition, marking a major milestone in the Commission’s commitment to building a globally competitive innovation and enterprise ecosystem across the South East region of Nigeria.

The competition, which concluded with a high-level Finals Day and Investment Ceremony, featured some of the most promising startups and emerging businesses from across the region, spanning sectors including healthcare, artificial intelligence, clean energy, mobility, agriculture, fintech, legal technology, commerce, logistics, education technology, and public infrastructure innovation.

The SEVCP, according to a statement issued to newsmen by the Executive Director Finance of the Commission, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka was structured across two tracks: an Incubator Track and an Accelerator Track.

The Incubator Track supported early-stage startups with foundational business support and venture

readiness, while the Accelerator Track focused on more mature startups with scalable business models

and stronger market traction.

Following a rigorous accelerator and evaluation process involving investors, ecosystem leaders,business executives, and industry experts, ten startups successfully emerged from the Incubator

Track, while fifteen startups emerged from the Accelerator Track and will now receive strategic support under the South East Venture Capital Program.

Originally, the accelerator component of the program was designed to support twenty startups from an anticipated cohort of thirty finalists.

However, following the conclusion of the pitch competition, during which twenty-five startups ultimately pitched before the judging panel, the number of

accelerator winners was adjusted to fifteen in order to preserve the competitiveness, quality threshold,

and integrity of the selection process while maintaining the originally intended success ratio for the

cohort.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Mark Okoye II, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the South East Development Commission, stated that the Commission remains committed to identifying and supporting indigenous entrepreneurs capable of building scalable businesses that

can drive industrialization, create jobs, attract investment, and reposition the South East as a leading innovation destination on the continent.

According to him, the South East Venture Capital Program is not merely a startup competition but a long-term economic development strategy designed to unlock the entrepreneurial potential of the region and strengthen the pipeline of investable businesses emerging from the South East.

The selected startups will receive a combination of financial support, business advisory services,

investor access, mentorship, technical support, ecosystem partnerships, and post-program growth

opportunities aimed at helping them scale sustainably and become investment-ready enterprises.

SEDC also reaffirmed its commitment to continued collaboration with venture capital firms, development institutions, innovation hubs, academic institutions, corporate partners, and ecosystem

stakeholders to deepen entrepreneurial opportunities and innovation-driven economic growth across

the region.

The Commission commended all participating founders, judges, mentors, investors, sponsors, and

ecosystem partners whose contributions ensured the successful execution of the inaugural edition of

the program.

The startups selected under the Incubator Track are:

1. Health Vault NG LTD

2. VIBET BIO

3. Wattmuse Energy

4. KoboTrac

5. Simsak

6. Growdex

7. Farmi AI LTD

8. CNG Protect

9. Linia Finance

10. Keke Ride

The startups selected under the Accelerator Track are:

1. Ondigo Technologies Limited

2. Skilladder

3. KIRA AI LIMITED

4. RapidMedicare Limited

5. SmartAirs

6. Bra-X

7. Stur Africa

8. Nigenius

9. SpaceOps

10. FLOF CO

11. Case Radar

12. Smart Transport Grid Ltd (STRAG)

13. 8Bit Digital Systems Limited

14. CLIMAX GREEN (AGROFUXION)

15. Afiari

The South East Development Commission noted that the SEVCP represents the beginning of a broader

long-term strategy to catalyze innovation-led growth, strengthen enterprise development, and build a

more prosperous and globally competitive South East economy through strategic investment in talent,

technology, and entrepreneurship.

For a better society

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