29.8 C
Lagos
May 30, 2026
Trending now

2027: Anambra introduces stringent conditions for political parties, candidates ahead of campaigns

Abia APC Vanguard backs Erondu Jnr, warns against imposition of candidate

3rd anniversary: Oborevwori appreciates God, says journey eventful with achievements

PDP defies Wike’s threat, insists Jonathan’s ratification will hold Saturday

Plateau poised to drive technology innovation for sustainable growth

NDC disowns endorsement lists, says they’re unauthorized

SEDC announces winners of Venture Capital Program Pitch Competition

Monthly environmental sanitation has come to stay- Lagos Govt

Lagos PDP dismisses Bode George’s suspension, says disciplinary C’ttee unknown in party…

7th anniversary: Sanwo-Olu salutes Lagosians, says their support bedrock of his achievements

Champion Newspapers LTD
Infotech

Plateau poised to drive technology innovation for sustainable growth

by Peter Anayo0270

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos 

Plateau State Government has expressed unwavering commitment and determination towards harnessing technology innovation drive for effective, sustainable economic growth.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Cletus Shurkuk, made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen on Friday ahead of the maiden edition of the Plateau State Science, Technology and Innovation Festival (PLASSTIFEST) scheduled to hold from June 1–3, 2026, at Crispan Suites and Event Centre, Jos.

The festival is tagged: “Reimagining Plateau: Driving Innovation and Technology for a Smarter and Sustainable Future.” Shurkuk said this is not just a slogan—it is a call to action.

“It challenges us to think differently, to innovate boldly, and to embrace technology as a driver of progress.

“This festival is not merely an event; it is a landmark initiative designed to showcase Plateau’s creativity, connect innovators with investors, and chart a bold path toward a smarter, more sustainable future.

“It is a declaration that Plateau State is ready to take its rightful place as a hub of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement in Nigeria,” he stated.

The Commissioner further revealed that the state stands at a critical juncture as it face undeniable challenges in education, agriculture, mining, youth unemployment, and infrastructure development.

According to him, these challenges have, for too long, limited people ability to fully harness the immense potential within the state. “Yet, within these challenges lie extraordinary opportunities.

“Plateau is blessed with rich natural resources, a vibrant and dynamic youth population, and a growing ecosystem of innovation.

“Our people are creative, resilient, and resourceful. What we need is a platform to channel this energy into solutions that improve lives, create jobs, and drive sustainable growth.

“PLASSTIFEST was conceived to be that platform. It is designed to harness our potential, to reimagine Plateau through science, technology, and innovation, and to position our state as a hub for sustainable development in Nigeria and beyond,” he added.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Glo sponsors Banana Island  Starlight Night 

Editor

NCC, CBN Sign MoU for Consumer Safety, Inaugurate Committees for Protection against Fraud

Editor

SDN enhance gender inclusive digital economy, trains over 1,600 women on digital skills in N’Delta

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişjojobetmeritbetalobetCasibom girişcasibomromabetJojobet GirişcasibomcasibomcasibomjojobetMadridbetMadridbetcasibom girişcasibom girişganobetpokerklasjojobetmatbetMarsbahis GüncelCasibomcasibom telegramJojobetGrandPashaBet destekDeneme bonusu veren siteler 2026jojobet girişcasibomCasibom GirişGrandPashaBet Şikayet