Plateau poised to drive technology innovation for sustainable growth

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Government has expressed unwavering commitment and determination towards harnessing technology innovation drive for effective, sustainable economic growth.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Cletus Shurkuk, made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen on Friday ahead of the maiden edition of the Plateau State Science, Technology and Innovation Festival (PLASSTIFEST) scheduled to hold from June 1–3, 2026, at Crispan Suites and Event Centre, Jos.

The festival is tagged: “Reimagining Plateau: Driving Innovation and Technology for a Smarter and Sustainable Future.” Shurkuk said this is not just a slogan—it is a call to action.

“It challenges us to think differently, to innovate boldly, and to embrace technology as a driver of progress.

“This festival is not merely an event; it is a landmark initiative designed to showcase Plateau’s creativity, connect innovators with investors, and chart a bold path toward a smarter, more sustainable future.

“It is a declaration that Plateau State is ready to take its rightful place as a hub of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement in Nigeria,” he stated.

The Commissioner further revealed that the state stands at a critical juncture as it face undeniable challenges in education, agriculture, mining, youth unemployment, and infrastructure development.

According to him, these challenges have, for too long, limited people ability to fully harness the immense potential within the state. “Yet, within these challenges lie extraordinary opportunities.

“Plateau is blessed with rich natural resources, a vibrant and dynamic youth population, and a growing ecosystem of innovation.

“Our people are creative, resilient, and resourceful. What we need is a platform to channel this energy into solutions that improve lives, create jobs, and drive sustainable growth.

“PLASSTIFEST was conceived to be that platform. It is designed to harness our potential, to reimagine Plateau through science, technology, and innovation, and to position our state as a hub for sustainable development in Nigeria and beyond,” he added.

For a better society

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