Peter Mbah’s Scorecard: Does Enugu’s Governor Deserve a Second Term?

Dr. Chima Vic. Anyaegbudike

When Barrister Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah became Governor of Enugu State in May 2023, he unveiled a clear socio-economic development plan aimed at increasing the state’s GDP sevenfold—from about $4.4 billion to $30 billion by 2031. Branded the “Tomorrow is Here” agenda, the plan is built on three key pillars: economic expansion and industrialization; infrastructure and ease of doing business; and human capital and social investment.

With the general election approaching next year, political activity around second-term bids has intensified across the country. Amid the growing momentum, analysts and commentators are assessing office holders against their campaign promises and the extent to which they have delivered tangible benefits to the people. Among the governors seeking re-election, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah stands out for a record that many see as marked by purposeful governance and steady achievement of set goals. Available records indicate that Enugu State has made significant progress since Peter Mbah assumed office in 2023. These achievements span the administration’s core priorities: economic expansion and industrialisation, infrastructure and ease of doing business, human capital and social investment, as well as security and governance.

In the area of economic, industrial, and agricultural transformation, the Mbah administration is repositioning Enugu from a civil service-driven economy to a more diversified, investment-led one. Key initiatives include reviving dormant assets such as Niger Gas, Hotel Presidential, Sunrise Flour Mills, and Enugu United Palm Products. The government has also launched a ₦100 billion revolving fund to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, including agro-allied businesses, while promoting innovation through an AI institute and a startup incubation hub. In addition, it has created over 300,000 hectares of land bank for large-scale commercial agriculture and established 200-hectare farm estates in all 260 wards of the state.

The state government has procured hundreds of tractors, established tractor assembly plants, and is shifting agriculture from subsistence to industrial-scale production as part of its broader plan to grow Enugu’s GDP from $4.4 billion to $30 billion within eight years through industrialisation, export-oriented agriculture, and the revival of dormant assets. In the energy sector, the administration is also seeking to revive Enugu’s coal industry through a 660-megawatt coal-fired power plant scheduled to break ground in July 2026, with a longer-term target of generating about 1,000 megawatts to provide affordable and reliable electricity.

The Enugu State Government has also sustained its focus on infrastructure, urban renewal, and ease of doing business in pursuit of its goal of making the state a leading investment and tourism destination. More than 1,200 urban and rural roads are being developed, while water supply has increased from 2 million litres per day to 120 million litres per day through the 9th Mile 24/7 Water Scheme, the rehabilitation of Ajali, and improvements to the Oji River waterworks. In 2024, the government launched the Enugu State Geographical Information System (ENGIS) to improve land administration and spatial data management, while directing ministries, departments, and agencies to publish service timelines and costs to enhance transparency.

In the transport sector, the government built five ultra-modern terminals at Holy Ghost 1 and 2, Gariki, Abakpa, and Nsukka. It also launched Enugu Air, supported the expansion of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, and plans to grow the airline’s fleet to 20 aircraft. In addition, it procured 200 CNG buses and 2,000 city taxis, alongside a new ticketing system designed to reduce transport costs.

Peter Mbah’s record in Enugu State is also evident in education, healthcare, security, governance, and tourism. His administration has committed 33% of the state budget to education—above global benchmarks—and is rolling out 260 Smart Green Schools equipped with digital whiteboards, science labs, solar power, and free daily meals for more than 300,000 pupils. The government is also constructing 260 fully equipped Primary Healthcare Centres, one in each ward, with staff quarters, solar power, and clean water. In addition, it is upgrading the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, while the 300-bed Enugu International Hospital is nearing completion to help curb medical tourism.

In security and tourism, the Enugu State Government has established an AI-driven Command and Control Centre supported by 150 AI-enabled patrol vehicles, helping to improve public safety. It is also upgrading key tourism assets, including the Presidential Hotel and the International Conference Centre in Enugu, to attract more visitors and events. Within just three years, Peter Mbah’s administration has made notable progress across roads, schools, healthcare, agriculture, and security. For this reason, many stakeholders believe he deserves another four years to consolidate these gains and advance Enugu toward its $30 billion GDP target.

Dr. Chima Vic. Anyaegbudike, a Public Affairs Commentator, writes from Lagos.

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