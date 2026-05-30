PDP defies Wike’s threat, insists Jonathan’s ratification will hold Saturday

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Governor Makinde-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will resist any attempt to intimidate its members and disrupt its planned presidential candidate ratification ceremony scheduled for May 30, 2026.

In a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien, the party said it had been informed of a threat by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to shut down A Class Event Centre in Wuse 2, Abuja, if the PDP was allowed to use the hall.

The party stated that it had already paid the full consideration to consummate the booking with the venue owners and added that all relevant security agencies had been duly notified about the event in line with due process.

PDP said it had directed its lawyers to write to A Class Event Centre, reminding the management of the valid contract and the party’s legal standing. The party maintained that all requirements for the use of the facility had been satisfied.

The special convention to ratify the presidential candidature of former President Goodluck Jonathan will therefore hold as scheduled on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 10 am, the statement affirmed.

The faction described Nigeria as a country governed by law, arguing that any attempt to use force to suppress political dissent and opposition is an aberration. It said such actions must be resisted by all people of good conscience.

The party noted that there is no provision in Nigerian law granting the FCT Minister powers to determine which events should be held and where.

It said such limitless authority is alien to a democratic republic and only operates under an emperor.

The statement referenced what it called President Bola Tinubu’s struggle to deny claims that he seeks imperial powers. PDP argued that attempts to dictate political gatherings contradict democratic norms.

The party invited state party leaders, National Executive Committee members, and other critical stakeholders to attend the ratification event as scheduled. It urged them to disregard threats and participate fully in the process.

The statement was signed by Essien on behalf of the Interim National Working Committee of the PDP, reaffirming the party’s commitment to constitutional order and political freedom.

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