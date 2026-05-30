NDC disowns endorsement lists, says they’re unauthorized

KASIE ABONE, Akwa

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has disowned purported endorsement lists currently circulating in several states, especially across the South East, describing them as unofficial and unauthorized.

In a press statement issued on Friday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director Esq., the NDC said the circulating lists did not represent the position of the party and excluded the names of several aspirants who had officially purchased the party’s Expression of Interest Forms.

The party leadership stated that it was unaware of any endorsement lists and had not approved or authorized any such documents.

“The national leadership of the NDC is not aware of any such endorsement lists, nor has any list been authorised or approved by the party leadership,” the statement said.

The party consequently urged all State Executive Committees, stakeholders, party faithful, and members of the public to disregard the lists entirely, insisting that they were not official documents of the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

Reaffirming its commitment to internal democracy, the NDC said all aspirants who duly purchased Expression of Interest Forms and successfully passed the screening process would be allowed to participate in the party primaries.

According to the statement, the primaries would be conducted either through consensus arrangements or direct primary elections, in line with the party’s constitution and democratic principles.

The party further reiterated its commitment to transparency, fairness, and due process throughout its internal electoral process ahead of the forthcoming elections.

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