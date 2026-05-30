‎Navy @70: NNS Delta provides free medical services to 1,000 host community residents in Delta ‎

‎EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

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‎The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta on Saturday brought healthcare services to the doorsteps of about 1,000 residents of Uvwie and neighbouring communities in Delta State through a free medical outreach organised to commemorate the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary.

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‎The medical rhapsody, held at Uvwie Hall, Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, offered a wide range of healthcare services, including consultations, laboratory investigations, eye and dental examinations, blood pressure and blood sugar screening, deworming for children, and the distribution of free medications and healthcare items to beneficiaries.

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‎The outreach, coordinated by the medical team of the Nigerian Navy Hospital, Warri, targeted children, pregnant and nursing mothers, youths, adults and the elderly.

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‎Beneficiaries also received wellness items such as mosquito nets, insecticides, toothpaste, toothbrushes, sanitisers, blood tonics, reading glasses and other health-related materials aimed at promoting preventive healthcare.

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‎Speaking at the event, the Commander of NNS Delta, Commodore Shehu Tasiu, said the Navy’s commitment to healthcare intervention in host communities stemmed from its belief that healthy communities are more secure and productive.

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‎He noted that the Nigerian Navy’s responsibilities extend beyond maritime security to addressing the welfare needs of the people.

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‎According to him, the outreach was designed to bring medical services closer to vulnerable residents who may be unable to afford healthcare or access medical facilities.

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‎Commodore Tasiu said: “Today, the Nigerian Navy, through NNS Delta, has brought our 70th anniversary celebrations to your doorstep in the form of service. Service that heals, service that restores dignity, and service that reminds us that we are all part of one nation.”

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‎“Healthcare is a right, not a privilege of the wealthy. When we bring doctors to your community instead of waiting for you to come to us, we remove barriers such as transport costs, long queues and fear of hospitals. We meet you where you are, as neighbours.

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‎“We deliberately brought this free medical outreach to Ovwie Community because it aligns with the Chief of the Naval Staff’s vision of a professional, people-centered Navy and because we understand the realities on ground.

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‎”Many of our people live daily with minor ailments that become major problems simply because they cannot afford consultation fees or drugs. A mother will endure pain for months. A fisherman will ignore blurred vision until he can no longer see his nets. A child will miss school because of untreated infection. This should not be so in a nation blessed like ours.

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‎“The less privileged deserve care not out of pity, but out of justice. Healthcare is a right, not a privilege of the wealthy. When we bring doctors to your compound instead of waiting for you to travel to us, we remove the barriers of transport cost, long queues, and fear of hospitals.

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‎”We meet you where you are, as neighbours. The Nigerian Navy has seen enough hardship in the line of duty to know that sacrifice is not limited to men in uniform. The widow who wakes at 4am to sell fish, the youth who refuses to join crime despite pressure, the elder who keeps the community united; these are sacrifices too. Today, let the Navy sacrifice a little of its time and resources to ease your burden. That is what 70 years of service should look like.

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‎The naval commander further urged residents to continue supporting the Navy through collaboration in safeguarding waterways and discouraging activities capable of threatening security and environmental sustainability.

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‎In his remarks, the Commander of the Nigerian Navy Hospital, Warri, Surgeon Umar Adamu, explained that the outreach formed part of the Navy’s anniversary celebrations and was intended to improve access to healthcare for residents.

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‎He disclosed that beneficiaries requiring advanced medical attention would be referred to the Nigerian Navy Hospital in Effurun at no cost, while those with minor ailments would receive immediate treatment and medications on site.

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‎Adamu said: “People with medical complaints will receive basic primary healthcare services, while cases beyond this level will be referred to the Nigerian Navy Hospital at Effurun or any other health facility based on choice.”

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‎He listed the services provided to include consultations, laboratory investigations, HIV and tuberculosis screening, antenatal checks, diabetes screening, immunisation, nutritional assessment for children, eye care, dental care, electrocardiography and hypertension management.

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‎Representing the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, the President-General of Uvwie Kingdom, Chief Abovi Hope Write, commended the Navy for extending its civil-military relations efforts beyond security matters to healthcare delivery.

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‎He described the intervention as timely and beneficial to members of the host community, stressing the need for more frequent engagements of such nature.

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‎“What the Navy is doing is necessary in strengthening collaboration between the military and civilians. We should not only collaborate in security matters but also in health and food security. This initiative deserves encouragement and should be carried out more often,” he said.

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‎Also speaking, the Secretary of Uvwie Local Government Area, Dr Ovwhojedo Henry, applauded the longstanding partnership between the council and NNS Delta in the areas of security, healthcare and community development.

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‎While acknowledging the impact of the annual medical outreach, he appealed to the Navy to consider establishing a dialysis centre to assist residents suffering from kidney-related ailments.

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‎Dr Henry said, “A lot of people are dying from kidney problems. If the Nigerian Navy can come up with a dialysis centre, that will help us a lot.”

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‎He also commended the Navy’s efforts in infection prevention and control, noting that the provision of healthcare materials and continued collaboration with the local government had significantly benefited the people of Uvwie.

‎“Your partnership has been impactful and transformative. Uvwie Council and indigenes are appreciative of the Navy and its contribution to the community,” he added.

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‎Some of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the Navy for the outreach.

‎One of them, Uche Blessing, said she attended the programme because of difficulties reading small letters and was grateful to receive free eye care and prescription glasses.

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‎“I can’t read tiny letters and that is what actually brought me to the medical outreach. I am glad that I came here,” she said.

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‎Similarly, 85-year-old Samson Unuagba praised the initiative, describing it as a thoughtful gesture towards members of the community.

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‎“The Navy people are trying their best and I thank them for thinking of the members of the Uvwie community with this kind gesture,” he said.

For a better society

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