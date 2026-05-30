Lagos PDP dismisses Bode George’s suspension, says disciplinary C’ttee unknown in party structure

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Barr Amos Fawole has dismissed the suspension of the leader of the party in the State, Chief Olabode George, describing it as laughable and mischievous.

This was contained in a statement signed by Dr Christopher Odianarewo, Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary.

Odianarewo wrote: “The attention of the authentic Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Barr Dr Amos Fawole has been drawn to a laughable, baseless and mischievous press statement purportedly issued by a so-called ‘ “disciplinary committee’ announcing the suspension of respected elder statesman and revered party leader, Chief Olabode George, alongside other distinguished personalities.

“Ordinarily, such a poorly crafted and intellectually deficient publication should not deserve any response from serious-minded political actors. However, in order to prevent unsuspecting members of the public from being misled by desperate political merchants and attention-seeking impostors, it has become necessary to set the record straight.

“First and foremost, the individuals parading themselves as members of a “disciplinary committee” are unknown to the authentic structure of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State. The authors of the statement are not recognised officers of the PDP and possess no constitutional authority whatsoever to issue suspensions or disciplinary pronouncements against anybody.

“It is shocking that individuals allegedly seeking relevance and patronage from the APC led government would suddenly emerge from political obscurity to attack respected leaders who have devoted decades to building and sustaining the PDP in Lagos State and Nigeria at large. Their actions clearly expose a coordinated agenda aimed at discrediting the opposition and creating unnecessary confusion within the party.

“Even more embarrassing is the glaring incompetence and lack of proper research displayed in the statement. Some of the names listed as “suspended” are no longer even members of the Peoples Democratic Party. This ridiculous blunder exposes the statement for what it truly is, a poorly rehearsed political comedy orchestrated by individuals suffering from irrelevance and desperate for public attention.

“It is both unfortunate and disgraceful that people who clearly lack political direction and intellectual depth would attempt to drag the names of respected party elders through the mud in pursuit of cheap publicity.

“The PDP remains a party founded on due process, constitutional order, and internal democracy. No group of self-appointed political jesters can wake up from nowhere and arrogate to themselves powers they do not possess under the constitution of the party.

“We therefore urge members of the public, party faithfuls, and the media to completely disregard the fraudulent statement and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

“The Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State remains united, strong, focused, and fully committed to reclaiming Lagos State from the failed policies and hardship imposed by the APC led administration.

“No amount of intimidation, sponsored propaganda, political blackmail or comic press releases can weaken the resolve of our members or diminish the credibility of our revered leaders.”

For a better society

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