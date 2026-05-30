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Kelechi Mbalewe, a rare Gem celebrates Birthday, a legacy of impact, courage , accomplishments

by Peter Anayo097

It is with heart full of joy and gratitude that we join family, friends and well-wishers all over the globe to celebrate this amazing icon and man of the people, Mr Kelechi Ndudiri Mbalewe, Agunaechemba na New York, as he marks his birthday anniversary today, 30th May 2026.

We acknowledged the hand of God that has guided you through these years.
Today, we celebrate not just another year in your exciting journey of life but a cheerful lover who gives meaning, strength and warmth to our lives.

We celebrate you with gratitude to God for your life, your impact and the legacy you continue to build.
Your life journey is a blueprint for a man of substance, encourager in the face of adversity and commitment to service.

Kelechi Mbalewe, fondly called kelex by friends and admirers, is an alumnus of the university of Calabar. He journeyed to the United States of America for further studies and graduated in Nursing Sciences. He is today a consultant in nursing in New York.

Kelechi Mbalewe is a pillar of strength, a fountain of wisdom and a reflection of God’s tenderness. You have touched lives through your philanthropic and benevolence life which have earned you respect and admiration in our community and beyond.

Kelechi Mbalewe is not born with silver spoon but by sheer hard work and determination, he has acquired that silver spoon and turned it into gold and has given golden spoons to many others.

Your journey so far reflects a life well lived marked by integrity, kindness, wisdom and meaningful impact.
Kelechi Mbalewe, a respected family man is married to Mrs Zubechi Mbalewe who looks like a Roman Empress, very graceful and radiant, is also a public health practitioner in New York and are blessed with two lovely children.

Kelex, Agunaechemba,We rejoice with you as you mark this milestone and pray that the stars of success and incredible accomplishments will always shine on your path. May this milestone be a reminder of the lives you have touched, legacies you have built and the brighter future that still lies ahead. May the years ahead be even more glorious, filled with peace, joy and abundant grace. Congratulations and happy birthday, Agunaechemba na New York. Man of the people.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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