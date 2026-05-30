Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol, Diesel Prices Again

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has announced a fresh reduction in the ex-depot prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), reinforcing its commitment to making refined petroleum products more affordable and supporting economic activities across Nigeria.

Under the latest price adjustment, the refinery reduced the ex-depot price of PMS, commonly known as petrol, to N1,250 per litre from N1,275 per litre, while the price of AGO (diesel) was cut to N1,700 per litre from N1,800 per litre.

The price review comes amid the refinery’s continued efforts to improve supply efficiency, deepen domestic refining, and provide cost relief to consumers and businesses that depend heavily on petroleum products for transportation, power generation and industrial operations.

Since commencing operations, the 650,000 barrels per day refinery has increasingly supplied the domestic market with refined products aimed at eliminating the country’s dependence on imported fuels.