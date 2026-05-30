Culture, colours, heritage dazzle at 2026 Ojude-Oba festival as Abiodun celebrates unity

L-R: Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun; former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; the Reagent of Ijebuland, Chief Sunny Kuku; wife of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Olori Iyabo Adetona, and the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, during the Year 2026 Ojude Oba festival with the theme: ‘Celebrating the Legacy of Oba Sikiru Adetona,’ held in Ijebu-Ode on Friday.

Arrays of beautifully adorned men, women, youths, and cultural enthusiasts from all walks of life on Friday thronged the ancient town of Ijebu-Ode for the 2026 Ojude-Oba Festival, transforming the city into a vibrant panorama of colour, glamour, heritage, and tradition.

The annual cultural celebration came alive with spectacular horse-riding processions, richly embroidered attires, rhythmic traditional music, and elegant displays by the Regberegbe groups, reaffirming Ojude-Oba’s status as one of Africa’s most iconic cultural festivals.

Visitors, tourists, dignitaries, and sons and daughters of Ijebuland from across Nigeria and the diaspora gathered to witness the colourful spectacle, which combined tradition, fashion, unity, and cultural pride in grand style.

Speaking at the event, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, described Ojude-Oba as a powerful symbol of peaceful coexistence, communal harmony, and cultural sophistication.

Governor Abiodun said his administration has deliberately positioned the festival as a flagship of Ogun State’s tourism development agenda in order to harness its enormous cultural and economic potential.

According to him, the state government is collaborating with critical stakeholders to further expand the festival’s global visibility while preserving the authentic heritage and traditions of the Ijebu people.

“We are building a state that honours its heritage because culture is not only our identity, but also a source of social cohesion and economic opportunity,” the governor said.

“This is why we have positioned Ojude-Oba as a flagship within our tourism development agenda. Today, the economic impact of the festival is visible everywhere as hotels are fully occupied, businesses are flourishing, artisans are engaged, and our youths are being productively empowered.”

Governor Abiodun noted that the 2026 edition of the festival carries deep historical significance as it is the first celebration since the passing of the revered Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

He paid glowing tribute to the late monarch, describing him as an institution whose 65-year reign transformed traditional leadership and elevated Ijebuland culturally, socially, and politically.

“This year’s Ojude-Oba Festival carries profound significance. It is the first celebration since the glorious transition of our revered monarch, Oba Sikiru Adetona, whose remarkable reign shaped and transformed the institution of traditional rulership in Nigeria,” he stated.

The governor said the late Awujale made it clear before his transition that nothing should hinder the celebration of Ojude-Oba, stressing that the festival must continue to thrive as a sacred cultural institution that unites generations.

Abiodun commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for standing with the people of Ijebuland during the transition period following the monarch’s demise, saying the President’s support helped sustain peace, continuity, and stability in the land.

He also called on Nigerians to remember victims of insecurity across the country, offering prayers for families affected by banditry and violence.

The governor praised the organisers, the Regberegbe groups, and the people of Ijebuland for preserving the rich cultural heritage of the kingdom and ensuring the successful hosting of the festival despite the transition period.

According to him, Ojude-Oba has evolved from a post-Eid homage-paying gathering into one of Africa’s most admired cultural festivals embraced by people of different faiths, backgrounds, and generations.

“Today, Ojude-Oba stands as a symbol of unity, honour, continuity, and cultural pride where visitors from across the world gather to witness the splendour of our traditions, the elegance of our attire, and the discipline of the age-grade groups,” he added.

Governor Abiodun further stated that the festival reflects the philosophy of his administration’s “Building Our Future Together” agenda through strategic investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, youth empowerment, and tourism development.

He urged the younger generation to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage handed down by their forebears, stressing that culture must continue to evolve without losing its essence.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Ojude-Oba Planning Committee, Chief Olu Okuboyejo, described the festival as a celebration of unity and continuity that provides an avenue for all sons and daughters of Ijebuland to reconnect with their roots and celebrate their identity.

He noted that this year’s edition was particularly emotional and historic as it marked the first Ojude-Oba celebration since the demise of Oba Sikiru Adetona, whose reign brought honour and global recognition to Ijebuland.

Among dignitaries present at the event were the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy; Hajia Hannatu Musa Musawa; Minister of State for Health; Dr. Isiaq Kunle Salako, former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; traditional rulers; captains of industry; religious leaders; and other distinguished guests.

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