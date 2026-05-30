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Carnival Calabar to unveil 2026 theme in Lagos

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Entertainment

Carnival Calabar to unveil 2026 theme in Lagos

by Peter Anayo083

The Carnival Calabar Commission says it will officially unveil the theme for the 2026 edition of the carnival in Lagos.

The Chairman of the commission, Gabe Onah, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Onah said the unveiling of the 21st Carnival Calabar’s theme will be held on May 31, 2026.

He noted that the theme was expected to guide the bands in their choreography and the entire presentation of the carnival.

“The unveiling events allow the state to engage with stakeholders, sponsors and the diplomatic community as part of the preparation for the annual carnival,” he said.

Onah noted that the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, would be the Special Guest of Honour and Portugal’s envoy to Nigeria, Paulo Santos, the Guest of Honour at the unveiling of the theme for the 21st Carnival Calabar.

He further said that as part of activities preceding the unveiling, the commission visited the Chief Executive Officer of Multichoice Nigeria, Kemi Okunola and the Executive Director, General Entertainment at Multichoice, Busola Tejumola.

The chairman said the visit was to brief the organisation on the commission’s plans for digital transformation and streaming of this year’s carnival to a global audience.

The carnival, organised by the Cross River State Carnival Commission, is reputed as the biggest street dance parade in Africa and draws millions of visitors to the state every year.

 

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