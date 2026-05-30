AIICO Insurance drives community health impact with malaria prevention outreach

AIICO Insurance Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to improving public health outcomes and advancing sustainable community development through its support for a large-scale malaria prevention outreach in Ibadan, Oyo State, in commemoration of World Malaria Day 2026.

The initiative, implemented in partnership with HACEY, reached over 5,000 community members across four Primary Health Centres in Ibadan North Local Government Area, delivering targeted health education and essential preventive resources to vulnerable populations, particularly pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Malaria remains a critical public health challenge in Nigeria, which accounts for approximately 24.3% of global malaria cases. Recognising the urgency of sustained intervention, AIICO’s support focused on strengthening awareness, promoting preventive behaviours, and improving access to life-saving tools within high-risk communities.

As part of the outreach, 600 long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) were distributed to pregnant women and nursing mothers, while structured health education sessions were conducted to deepen understanding of malaria prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment. In addition, door-to-door sensitisation campaigns extended the programme’s impact into surrounding communities, reinforcing key messages on environmental sanitation and proactive health-seeking behaviour.

Speaking on the initiative, The Manager, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at AIICO Insurance Plc, Mrs. Abimbola Shobanjo, noted:“Malaria continues to pose a significant threat to maternal and child health in Nigeria, and addressing it requires more than awareness—it requires deliberate, sustained action at the community level. At AIICO, we see social impact as a core part of our responsibility, not an add-on. This outreach reflects our commitment to supporting vulnerable populations with the knowledge and tools they need to protect themselves and their families. By investing in prevention and community engagement, we are contributing to healthier, more resilient communities.”

The programme also strengthened collaboration between the private sector and public health institutions, working closely with the Oyo State Primary Health Care Board and frontline health workers to ensure effective delivery and long-term impact.

Beyond immediate outcomes, the outreach contributed to improved awareness, reinforced preventive practices, and encouraged sustained community participation in malaria control efforts. It also highlighted the critical role of corporate organisations in complementing government efforts to tackle pressing public health challenges.

With over six decades of history, AIICO Insurance Plc continues to integrate sustainability and social impact into its business strategy, focusing on initiatives that create measurable value for individuals, communities, and society at large.