Abia APC Vanguard backs Erondu Jnr, warns against imposition of candidate

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Convener of Abia-South APC Vanguard, Sir Don Ubani, KSC, JP, has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to uphold the outcome of the recently concluded Abia-South Senatorial primary election, insisting that Erondu Erondu Jnr remains the choice of party members in the district.

Addressing journalists on Friday during a press conference, Sir Don Ubani warned against what he described as “unwarranted and unacceptable distractive interferences” by Prince Paul Ikonne and his alleged sponsors in the political affairs of the party in Abia-South Senatorial District.

Ubani, a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Abia State and founder of the Abia-South APC Vanguard, said the organisation was established to mobilise support for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu and all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

According to him, more than 75 percent of APC members across the 65 electoral wards in the six local government areas of Abia-South came out during the May 18, 2026 senatorial primary election and overwhelmingly voted for Erondu Jnr.

He described Erondu, who currently represents Obingwa-West State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, as a grassroots politician and philanthropist whose empowerment programmes have positively impacted both party members and residents across the district.

Ubani noted that Erondu had donated buses, cars, motorcycles, and other empowerment materials to APC structures in Abia-South and the state at large.

According to him, all 65 APC Ward Chairmen in Abia-South received motorcycles, while the six Local Government Area Chairmen got vehicles through the support of Erondu Jnr.

He said the items played a significant role in facilitating coordination during the primary elections.

The APC chieftain further stated that Erondu Jnr emerged victorious in the primary election by a landslide margin, while Dr. Nyerere Anyim Nyerere came second.

Ubani also lauded Erondu Jnr for actively participating in the presidential primary election alongside the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and APC leader in Abia State, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, CFR.

He alleged that Ikonne was absent during the senatorial primary election and questioned how he intended to win an election in which he allegedly did not participate.

According to Ubani, imposing Ikonne as APC candidate for the Abia-South Senatorial district would negatively affect the party’s chances against the incumbent Senator representing the district, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

He maintained that Erondu Jnr remains the strongest APC candidate capable of challenging and defeating the incumbent senator in the 2027 general election.

Ubani therefore, appealed to the leadership of the APC and other stakeholders not to allow actions capable of destabilising the party in Abia State.

He commended the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, for his efforts in strengthening the APC in the state and urged the party leadership to respect what he described as the collective mandate freely given to Erondu Jnr by party members in Abia-South.

“Erondu Uchenna Erondu Jnr is the people’s mandate and the candidate preferred by APC members in Abia-South Senatorial District,” Ubani stated.

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